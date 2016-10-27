Colonize Mars? I'd rather have a Mars bar

That's why I was astonished to read that on Oct. 11, President Obama said he would do everything he could to help send people to Mars, 35 million miles away, as early as 14 years from now by pledging to work with private companies to build new habitats that can transport and sustain astronauts on long direction missions in deep space.

Earlier the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced in a speech at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, that he believes Mars can be colonized in coming decades. He is planning to send an unmanned mission to Mars in 2018 and thinks his SpaceX company could take humans there as early as 2025.

Musk (I always thought Elon Musk was a sexy smelling aftershave lotion for men) is thinking about a colony of 1 million people. He says it would take 1,000 spaceships to send enough people there to populate the colony. Excuse me, but do we have any spaceships with the capacity to carry 1,000 passengers or is he planning on generations of growth? He does admit that his space colony scheme would require engines and fuel technologies not yet invented.

I hate to sound like a cheapskate by talking about money, but I doubt that Musk intends to give the USA a free ride in his space program. In case you hadn't noticed, our government does not have a surplus of funds. As a matter of fact, we have a national debt of $19.5 trillion. That comes to $156,369 per household or 558 percent of our annual federal revenues. We can't afford to go to Mars. It would take nine months to get there under present technology.

In connection with the Mars colony dream is the NASA program to determine whether potatoes can be grown on Mars. (If there is water on Mars, how can the water get to the roots of the potato plant when there is practically no gravity on that planet?) How many rockets will be needed to ship seed potatoes to Mars?

I can't believe I'm reading about a colony on Mars. I'd rather have a Mars bar then a ticket to Mars. The fact that it would be an exciting adventure is not enough to cut it for me. The only good news is that, for the most part, we're talking about private companies funding the joy rides (except for that ridiculous NASA potato program) but I'm not holding my breath on the government not chipping in. No tax dollars, please.

Here are my questions: Do we need another planet to pollute, another climate to change? Are there no further challenges here on Earth? We have a global refugee program, children homeless, starving and dying in Syria and around the world (including the USA), we have baffling new and old diseases, cancer, Alzheimer's, ALS and many others.

Why can't the super wealthy pledge some of their surpluses to humanitarian causes to help alleviate human suffering and disease, like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg are doing (having pledged 99 percent of their wealth to philanthropic purposes) instead of pursuing hobbies and pie in the sky rollicks?

For those of you who consider these observations as being short sighted, anti-progress, lacking in imagination, out-of-touch, pessimistic, anti-adventure, obstinate, stick-in-the-mud and hopelessly out of date, I have a suggestion. Bury this article in a time capsule not to be opened until 50 years from now — 2066. Then dig it up and send it to your grandchildren on Mars who can read it and have a good laugh.