North wind, I hear you howling and prowling outside my door
I heard you howling
When I went to bed last night.
I could feel you pushing
Against my bedroom window.
You were still howling when I got up.
I've been leaning against you
All day long.
You never stop pushing do you?
I've never seen you,
But I know you
And where you come from.
I call you the Manitoba Menace.
Sometimes, at your most cruel,
The Alberta Clipper.
You don't have a passport
So why don't they stop you
At the border?
You start huffing and puffing
In October and November.
No sailboats, kites
Or summer breezes for you.
I've felt your icy fingers
On my neck.
I've watched you bend trees
To your will.
I've watched you snap branches
Off frozen oaks,
Leaving the trees naked.
I've watched you spin leaves
Into whirling blurs.
I've watched you churn lakes
Like the North Atlantic.
You force hawks, eagles and gulls
To yield to your force.
You scatter clouds
Across the sky.
You blast in like a tuba
And bring tears to children's eyes.
Their faces hurt.
We can't walk the baby,
And the dog wants to stay inside.
You snuff candles.
You never whisper, you roar.
You're persistent, restless, ruthless,
With mercy for none.
You hate global warming.
But against your will,
We use your energy.
You help the mourning,
Scatter ashes.
You warn the bears
To find a place to sleep.
You give flocks of geese
A tail wind to escape your bite.
And when you chill our bones,
You drive us
Into one another's arms,
But you can never
Freeze our hearts.