North wind, I hear you howling and prowling outside my door

I've been leaning against you

All day long.

You never stop pushing do you?

I've never seen you,

But I know you

And where you come from.

I call you the Manitoba Menace.

Sometimes, at your most cruel,

The Alberta Clipper.

You don't have a passport

So why don't they stop you

At the border?

You start huffing and puffing

In October and November.

No sailboats, kites

Or summer breezes for you.

I've felt your icy fingers

On my neck.

I've watched you bend trees

To your will.

I've watched you snap branches

Off frozen oaks,

Leaving the trees naked.

I've watched you spin leaves

Into whirling blurs.

I've watched you churn lakes

Like the North Atlantic.

You force hawks, eagles and gulls

To yield to your force.

You scatter clouds

Across the sky.

You blast in like a tuba

And bring tears to children's eyes.

Their faces hurt.

We can't walk the baby,

And the dog wants to stay inside.

You snuff candles.

You never whisper, you roar.

You're persistent, restless, ruthless,

With mercy for none.

You hate global warming.

But against your will,

We use your energy.

You help the mourning,

Scatter ashes.

You warn the bears

To find a place to sleep.

You give flocks of geese

A tail wind to escape your bite.

And when you chill our bones,

You drive us

Into one another's arms,

But you can never

Freeze our hearts.