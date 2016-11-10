Search
    North wind, I hear you howling and prowling outside my door

    By Lynn Hummel Today at 5:37 a.m.

    I heard you howling

    When I went to bed last night.

    I could feel you pushing

    Against my bedroom window.

    You were still howling when I got up.

    I've been leaning against you

    All day long.

    You never stop pushing do you?

    I've never seen you,

    But I know you

    And where you come from.

    I call you the Manitoba Menace.

    Sometimes, at your most cruel,

    The Alberta Clipper.

    You don't have a passport

    So why don't they stop you

    At the border?

    You start huffing and puffing

    In October and November.

    No sailboats, kites

    Or summer breezes for you.

    I've felt your icy fingers

    On my neck.

    I've watched you bend trees

    To your will.

    I've watched you snap branches

    Off frozen oaks,

    Leaving the trees naked.

    I've watched you spin leaves

    Into whirling blurs.

    I've watched you churn lakes

    Like the North Atlantic.

    You force hawks, eagles and gulls

    To yield to your force.

    You scatter clouds

    Across the sky.

    You blast in like a tuba

    And bring tears to children's eyes.

    Their faces hurt.

    We can't walk the baby,

    And the dog wants to stay inside.

    You snuff candles.

    You never whisper, you roar.

    You're persistent, restless, ruthless,

    With mercy for none.

    You hate global warming.

    But against your will,

    We use your energy.

    You help the mourning,

    Scatter ashes.

    You warn the bears

    To find a place to sleep.

    You give flocks of geese

    A tail wind to escape your bite.

    And when you chill our bones,

    You drive us

    Into one another's arms,

    But you can never

    Freeze our hearts.

