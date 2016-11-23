What goes around comes around?

It is true that the Bible provides that "For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap." It is also true that Buddha said "Your thoughts go around shaping the world around you." It is true as well that the definition of Karma is that the total effect of a person's actions and conduct will determine that person's destiny.

Let me clarify. I can't speak for Jesus or Buddha. They were talking about the eternal scheme of things while I can only make observations about life here on Earth. Life here is more random than absolute. I certainly endorse the proposition that we reap what we sow, so that if we do good things we will be rewarded with positive benefits and that if we are jerks, we'll pay for it. Quite often that's the way it works out.

But let me ask you this: Is every crime solved? Isn't it true that some bank robbers get away with it? If somebody pulls off a major heist and doesn't try to do it again and again, he just may get away with it. Crimes go unsolved every day. If the bank robber doesn't get caught, how does his evil "come around" to him? Guilty conscience? Are you kidding? He's patting himself on the back. If you could ask him how he looks at himself in the mirror in the morning, he'd probably wink, grin and tell you "I avoid eye contact. Ha Ha." There will, of course, be a final judgment, but that won't happen on Earth.

In politics, some of the high and mighty had people covering up for them. Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson were known or suspected of cheating on their wives. It didn't really "come around" for them. Richard Nixon's dishonesty and dirty tricks, on the other hand, did come around and he paid dearly. Sometimes justice is random.

I've had folks tell me there is no escape from having your evil "come around" after going full circle, because even if you don't get caught, you will be haunted by your conscience. I don't believe it.

Does the jerk ever regret being a jerk? No — most jerks don't even know they're jerks. Do bullies get struck by attacks of conscience? Not the bullies I know. Do cheapskates and chiselers have regrets? Not until judgment day.

Waylon Jennings didn't have to wait that long. In the mid 1970s, Jennings along with Willy Nelson, were at the forefront of a musical movement referred to as "outlaw country." It was a hot streak — huge success. At the same time, Jennings was sniffing cocaine at a cost of $20,000 each time he scored or about $1,500 a day.

Then he was caught in a drug bust in 1977, but continued using the stuff until 1980 when he discovered he was broke. Before he hit bottom, he had released an album "What Goes Around Comes Around." One of the songs was, "I Ain't Living Long Like This." For Waylon, it had all come around.

There are some downsides to the belief that we get what we deserve. One is gloating. Justin Timberlake has written a song "What Goes Around Comes Around." It is the story of a girl who cheated on her lover, then got cheated on herself. The broken-hearted lover sings "You should've listened to me baby, yeah, yeah... because what goes around comes around, ha ha ha." Gloating is ugly.

Even worse is revenge. It's the attitude that you done me wrong and I'm going to do everything I can to pay you back. The wrongs don't go away, they just multiply. Revenge is ugly, too.

The temptation is to judge, then to interfere. To that, the Beatles had an answer: "When I find myself in times of trouble... Whisper words of wisdom... Let it be, let it be, let it be." Sometimes wisdom demands hands off — let it be. Let it come around all by itself.