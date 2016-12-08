Don't curse the clouds, they have surprising benefits

But hold on, there's a silver lining in those clouds. Adam Alter is a professor of the behavioral sciences at New York University. Alter has written a book Drunk Tank Pink: And The Unexpected Forces That Shape How We Think, Feel and Behave. The professor says clouds make us think more clearly, adding to our creativity and pragmatic thought, while sunshine blunts our minds to risk and clear thinking.

He cites a recent study in a small magazine shop in Sydney, Australia, conducted over a three-month period. Twenty trinkets were lined up on the store counter: Items like toy trucks, piggy banks, toy animals, tops, etc.

After customers walked out of the store, they were asked to name 10 of those trinkets. The experiment was done between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on bright sunshiny days and on dark overcast days. It turned out that cloudy day shoppers were able to name three times as many trinkets as sunny day shoppers.

In another study, students who wrote their SAT (pre-college) exams in the afternoons where there was no daylight savings time consistently got higher marks then students in daylight savings area time writing at the same time of day.

The explanation for those findings is that cloudy days and bad weather turn our thoughts inward, causing us to think more deeply and more clearly so we become more vigilant to avoid sadness, while sunny days make us less guarded and aware because we think everything is just wonderful and our watchfulness coasts along in low gear.

In other words, you'll be more tuned in on the beach in a windbreaker on a cloudy day then you will on a clear, bright sunny day in a bikini.

We are all aware of our need for Vitamin D which we get from sunshine. Some folks suffer from the Seasonal Affect Disorder (SAD) when they're deprived of sunshine for long periods of time. There are two solutions: Go where the sun shines or get a light box that cheers you up with artificial light. But one benefit of SAD may just be greater awareness and deeper thinking.

There is an additional aspect of clouds, but you can't measure it in counting trinkets or higher SAT scores. I would not call it a magical factor, but there is a certain aesthetic or poetic factor that can't be denied. A mood. A kid lying on the grass and watching the clouds go by for hours is not wasting his time, he's opening the channels of his imagination.

The same would be true for an adult — if the adult can survive indulging in what many call "idleness." Mark Strand (1934-2014) the famous Canadian-born American Poet Laureate to the Library of Congress, wrote that "Clouds are thoughts without words." Martin Luther (the original) wrote that "God writes the gospel not in the Bible alone, but also in the trees, and in the flowers and clouds and stars."

Yes, there is imagination in the clouds. That's why the wind can't imagine blowing without having clouds to play with.