Lynn Hummel Column: Can you become a sentimental fool?

Just check your TV schedules and you'll see, for example, Hallmark cranking up the sentimental, tear-jerking oldies. They make you want to go out and buy some Hallmark cards with Norman Rockwell paintings on them.

Or take note of the most popular Christmas songs playing now. When you hear the voices of Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Andy Williams and Nat King Cole (all dead for some time now) you're hearing the music of the past. The message is: stop and remember the good feelings of years gone by.

What's wrong with thinking about the past? Can the whole exercise drift over a line somewhere where sentiment gets to be "too much of a good thing?" Can you become a sentimental fool?

The difference in the definitions of sentimental and nostalgia may be helpful. Sentimental is characterized by "extravagant" emotion or emotion rather than reason. Nostalgia, on the other hand, is a bittersweet longing for things, persons or situations of the past — like the feeling of homesickness.

By those definitions, it sounds like there is a line and that sentimental is over the line of reason and nostalgia comes right up to the line but doesn't cross it. But maybe we're splitting hairs.

May I suggest that a certain amount of nostalgia is a good thing? First of all, reflection, in my opinion, is healthy. How can we avoid repeating our old mistakes again and again if we don't think back about our past and admit those mistakes?

Yes, we all have regrets and can learn from them. But we all have pleasant memories, too, and some can be repeated, or if not, there can be a certain pleasure in just remembering them.

The "bittersweet" part of the recipe is simply to recognize that what is past — good or bad — is past.

The alternative to having emotions about people or events in the past is a total lack of emotion or worse, bitterness. Bitterness is poison and we see it every day in dysfunctional and broken families, failed friendships, employment hostilities, gridlocked politics in government, race relations and class struggles. For some whose histories have been blessed with good fortune, nostalgia comes naturally and is more sweet than bittersweet.

For others who have known turmoil, dysfunction and disappointment, nostalgia may need to be cultivated to keep from being overwhelmed by defeat and bitterness. A recent book, Hillbilly Elegy, by J.D. Vance, gives a history of the Vance family, people other Americans call "hillbillies, rednecks or white trash."

Vance grew up in Jackson, Kentucky, in Appalachian coal country and had a family history of 14-year-old pregnant brides, alcohol, dysfunction, divorce, unemployment, poverty and one trauma after another. J.D. Vance had every reason and opportunity to become a victim of his environment. But although his father was nowhere around and his mother was worthless, he had a grandmother and grandfather who had problems of their own, but loved him dearly and encouraged him.

And between their love and support and his experience as a marine in Iraq, he learned discipline and determination. Vance became educated and realized the "American Dream." The point of Vance's book was not so much about his life as about his hillbilly culture, and the loss of manufacturing jobs among the working class in Kentucky and the Rust Belt states, a huge problem in the American economy today.

You can imagine that any nostalgic feelings experienced by J.D. Vance would be more bitter then sweet. Nevertheless, Vance had to be able to winnow out the bitter to focus on the love that kept him going.

So, the moral of the story this holiday season is to be nostalgic about the good people, the love and the good experiences of the past and sort out the disappointments and bitterness. Try to do this while listening to Andy Williams sing "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year."