The last words--sermons, eulogies and stories

The second problem is to get rid of the 975 books that don't go to your family. That's called marketing and I'm not a marketer.

I swore if I ever did another book, I'd call it Selling Like Hotcakes, so whenever somebody asked me about the book, I'd assume the straight face of a super-marketer and tell them, "It's selling like hotcakes." Wouldn't that be cute?

Well, I've ended up doing what I didn't want to do (but honestly, I did too) — I've gathered a bunch of articles, some going back a decade or so, and put them in another book. Since this will be absolutely the last time I do this, the book is called The Last Word.

I picked up the books just yesterday. So now I have 33½ boxes of books with 30 books in each box. That adds up to 1,000 books. They're stacked all around the room I use for writing and elsewhere around this warehouse where I live. The warehouse manager wants them out of here — fast.

The book is 310 pages long and has 171 articles and about 10 pictures. The articles run the gamut: Family, friends, neighbors, kids, baseball, community, America, attempted humor, serious reflections, not-serious reflections, whimsy, comments on war and peace and even the meaning of life. There will be ideas for sermons, eulogies and lectures to school kids, graduates, parents, teachers and patriots.

A good marketer would have had this book available two months before Christmas, but it's too late to worry about that. Let me give you some background on cost and pricing, then I'll do my marketing.

The books cost $2 each to type and $6 to print and bind. It will cost $3.10 to mail one to you (Amazon charges $3.99 no matter how light the book) together with packaging expenses. Minnesota has a sales tax of 6.875 percent which will be included in the price of each book.

This is not a money-making deal. This is my fourth book and I haven't made a dime yet. So, the bargain price is $15 per book, but on any order of more than one book, the additional books are $10 each.

There will be a charge of $3 for any book mailed. All I want to do is cover the cost of this limited edition project. If there's any profit, it will go for scholarships.

Send a check and your mailing address to Pony Express Books, 721 N. Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or email your order to bevlyn@arvig.net (referencing The Last Word) and I'll bill you. Or call 218-847-9481 for deliveries in Detroit Lakes. Let me know if you want your books signed.

How's that for amateur marketing? I should have established a website and got on Facebook and Twitter. Help me clear out the warehouse.