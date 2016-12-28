Lynn Hummel column: "Merry Christmas!" I shouted
"Merry Christmas!" I shouted to a woman on the street
But she didn't hear me
Her misty eyes stared halfway round the globe
Where her son was lost in Iraq
And never found his way home.
"Merry Christmas!" I cried to an old gent in the alley
But he didn't hear me
He was dragging a cardboard box to another address
Moving his house to a friendlier neighborhood
Wondering where he belonged.
"Merry Christmas!" I heralded to the working man
But he didn't hear me
His hope was still at the locked gate of a factory
Where his job once was
What would he tell his family?
"Merry Christmas!" I called to the mother of three
But she didn't hear me
She had just won a long, hard fight
To become an ex-wife
And her victory smelled of ruin and ashes.
"Merry Christmas!" I spoke to the elder in a rocking chair
But he didn't hear me
His mind was back in 1950
Where he was young and handsome and strong
He had never gotten acquainted with the stranger they called 2016.
"Merry Christmas," I whispered to the new widow
But she didn't hear me
Words of cheer were overpowered by grief
And loneliness smothered her smile
Maybe next month she will lift her head.
"Merry Christmas" I mumbled under my breath
But I didn't believe it
Hardship, misfortune and bitterness had surrounded me
And my spirit had given up
And surrendered without a fight.
"Merry Christmas, Mister!" exulted a little child
Three times he caroled it before I heard
"Cheer up and get singing!" he coaxed
"Nobody's going to feel joy around here
Until you and I and some angels join in a chorus."
"Merry Christmas!" sang the child and I to the world
And this time the world heard us
Because the child was the son of God
And we sang of peace, healing, comfort and hope
Won't you please join in the chorus?
NOTE: This message should have been in last week's paper. It wasn't because of calendar and deadline confusion (the calendar wasn't confused, I was). But the spirit of Christmas doesn't disappear at midnight on Dec. 25. After all, we're still in the 12 days of Christmas.
This column has been a regular feature here because of the continued presence of American servicemen and women in dangerous war zones around the globe. We just read last week that the Pentagon had sent 200 more troops to Syria. We already have more than 6,000 in Iraq. Five American troops have died fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the last having died on Thanksgiving Day in Syria when a roadside bomb exploded. Pray for our troops.