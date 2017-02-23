Many studies have been done about "anergia" which means lack of energy among senior citizens. Some medical studies have concluded that fatigue among seniors is not normal and that most cases have medical causes, of which there are many: heart, kidneys, lungs, arthritis, headaches, muscle pain, hepatitis A, B and C, bacterial infections, prescription medications, psychiatric problems and "chronic fatigue" (no known cause).

I leave it to the medical and psychiatric professionals to sort out the causes (if any) of lack of energy. The focus of this report is not how you got anergia, but how to get rid of it. Where do you go to find energy? You won't find it by burning coal, oil, natural gas or wood, and you can't generate it from wind, water, lightning or nuclear fission.

Let's start by looking at a few places where you won't find it. You won't find it in front of your TV and the longer you look there, the more you won't find it. It was better before we had remotes and we had to get up and walk to the TV to change channels. You won't find it on your computer or cell phone unless you are communicating with somebody. And you certainly won't find it in solitary confinement.

Being alone does not generate energy. Loneliness leads to depression and both loneliness

and depression suck the energy out of their victims. Playing solitaire beats only one thing and that

is staring at the wall. A study of anergia at Columbia University from 1989 through 1995 shows that single people suffer from low energy almost 10 percent more than married people. The lesson in this finding is that if you're single, go out and marry somebody.

Senior citizens can definitely get energy from other seniors. So if you see other seniors only, playing bingo, games, cards, dancing and singing generate energy for all members of the group. The games will probably create more energy than sitting around grumping about aches, pains, prescriptions and doctors.

Our community has energy. Every day people are going to their jobs, making their livings, serving others and keeping the wheels turning. Those who don't have jobs can still contribute to the community as volunteers and I believe every act of volunteering for the community feeds energy back to the volunteer.

People find energy in church. Prayer, singing and sermons energize. Teaching Sunday School energizes. Singing in the choir energizes. Making quilts energizes. Mowing the lawn energizes. Get plugged into spiritual energy.

Kids energize. How can you not feel the energy of being among kids in a classroom, kids singing, kids in concerts, plays, ball games, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, track, tennis and spelling bees, debates and kids making robots?

Let me make one further suggestion. If you know some lonely old-timer somewhere, go visit him or her and you'll both get some new energy. Fight fatigue by creating energy.

(NOTE: Order Lynn Hummel's new book, The Last Word (171 articles, 310 pages) by sending $15.00 plus $3.00 postage ($10.00 plus postage for additional books) to Pony Express Books, 721 N. Shore Dr., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or order at: bevlyn@arvig.net.)