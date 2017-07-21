Lynn Hummel column: What if Moses had 10 more commandments?

"There are many other things that Jesus did. If they were all written down one by one, I suppose the whole world could not hold the books that could be written." John 21:25. If the story of Jesus is incomplete, just imagine the earlier stories from the Old Testament, many years earlier.

Just imagine, for example, the full story of what Moses did — and did not do. Much has not been recorded because, after all, Moses lived over 1,500 years before Jesus.

Imagine that when Moses climbed Mt. Sinai to get the 10 Commandments that only part of the story was told. The story is that he came down with 10 commandments on two stone tablets. What if he had 20 commandments on four stone tablets and two were dropped on the way down and smashed?

Or what about the other side of the mountain? I can imagine there were 10 more commandments on the other side of the mountain — written to be applied to our present day, 2017, and written in the language of today.

Consider the following 10 additional commandments:

1. Don't ever text while you're driving. It's not only against the law, it's stupid. And what's more, it's dangerous to others and to you. Texting and driving are the top causes of death amongst teenagers — 11 die every day from texting while driving. Overall, texting is involved in about 25 percent of all car accidents in the US. You will remember this from the original 10 commandments: Thou shalt not kill.

2. And while you're operating your smartphone, be smarter than the phone. Don't be sexting. Sexting is sending sexually explicit images on your phone. Congressmen, actors and actresses have been humbled by having their images disclosed. Teenagers have been betrayed and humiliated having their naked selfies shown. Individually, your body parts are going to seem disgusting to many people, and overall, you're probably not as sexy naked as you think you are. Sexting will make you look like an idiot.

3. And one last commandment about cell phones — don't be looking at them when you are in the company of somebody else. Either you talk to the people around you or go somewhere else, alone, with that phone. If you look at the phone, even for a second, while you are in the company of somebody else, you're being selfish and rude.

4. Conspicuous consumption was an expression coined years ago to describe the practice of spending money on luxury goods to display the fact that you are rich or powerful. It is possible to buy a titanium toothbrush for $4,200, a Rolex GMT Master II men's watch for $27,493 or an Austin Martin Vanquish 568 horsepower British sports car for $287,650.

But why? Those purchases have nothing to do with preventing tooth decay, getting accurate time or high gas mileage. You buy them to show off — show the whole world how well you've done. You don't have to spend that much to send the same message. You can do it in a small way with a $50 bottle of 2011 "Darwin" Red Wine or in a much bigger way with a $23,000 bottle of Chateau Moulton-Rothchild 1945. But be careful not to spill any. Don't be a show-off conspicuous consumer. It's conspicuously tacky.

5. Don't marry a "trophy" wife or "trophy" husband. Usually they're much younger and almost always beautiful or body-builder muscular. They look great on your arm, but they seldom last. Trophy marriages are motivated by ego, not love. Love lasts much longer.

6. Be generous. A generous person always remembers to give tips. God does not favor a cheap, tight-fisted skinflint, but blesses a cheerful giver to his family, his church, his community and his favorite charities. His will includes more than just his family.

7. Be thankful. We have all been warmed by fires we didn't build and drunk from wells we didn't dig. We need to be thankful for those whose shoulders we have stood on and to the giver of our daily bread and all good things.

8. Be good stewards. We don't own our home and our land or our waters or the Earth. We are just stewards caring for them. As such we should care for everything we have and for our environment without waste or pollution and, at the end, turn them back in better condition than when we received them.

9. Mind your own business. Guard against being too curious about those around us and respect their privacy. And let us practice keeping secrets rather than spreading them.

10. Don't be a jerk. We all have the capacity for friendship, patience, kindness and good cheer. Life is too short to be grouchy, nasty, surly or disagreeable. Jerks think they are always right and they're the center of the universe. They're wrong.

That's what Moses might have found on the other side of the mountain. But he was in the middle of a long hike with the Children of Israel, wandering for 40 years on the desert, and was probably tired, thirsty, grumpy and in a hurry to get back to the bottom of the mountain, and to finish his trip and had no idea what he'd missed.

