My dad told me to hustle

My dad knew how to hustle. Circumstances dictated that he had to drop out of school after the 9th grade. He didn't talk about it, but I know it was a huge regret to him. Even during the Great Depression, when education was out of reach for so many, it made a big difference.

So, he hustled. There was no room on the family farm for the 9th born out of 10 children. He got a job at a gas station. Before long he was managing the station. After a while he switched from pumping gas to delivering gas as he established a self-employed bulk delivery business with his own truck, later two trucks.

His family witnessed the hustle. Every morning before breakfast he was down at the railroad warehouse filling the truck for the first of the days deliveries. Then he was back for breakfast with his family. His four children went off to school and he drove off to start his deliveries to the farmers, contractors and gas stations in the area.

The mom was hustling too, mostly as a stay-at-home mother attentive to school activities, band, sports and grades, but also as a part-time shop worker. She was actually a high school graduate.

The dad hustled in his church and community, too, as a tenor in the church choir, a member of the fire department, a baseball coach, member of various committees and councils, and, if you can believe it with only a 9th grade education, chairman of the school board. The man had great determination, optimism and drive. He was a strong believer in education and encouraged — no pushed − his kids to get as much as possible. Education was part of his definition of hustle.

The dad kept hustling when he retired. He continued his lifetime habit of being physically active and exercising. He never got old and never dragged his feet. He got part time jobs and drove school bus for children, (he always loved children) and a driver for senior citizens. Then, suddenly, he was gone.

Now his children are older than he was when he died, still working out what he meant by hustle. As kids they knew he meant study hard in school and play hard in their sports − run hard, don't loaf, play to win but be good losers. In work, he meant go for the best jobs you can find, work hard, take the initiative, and be creative in the path you follow.

Did we learn to hustle? Did we teach our kids about hustle? When we doubt, get discouraged and pessimistic or don't do what we should be doing, we still, after all these years, hear his advice, but we know we're coming up short.

But it's advice worth passing along.

Order Lynn Hummel's new book, The Last Word (171 articles, 310 pages) by sending $15 plus $3 postage ($10 plus postage for additional books) to Pony Express Books, 1948 Long Bridge Road, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or order at: bevlyn@arvig.net.