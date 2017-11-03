Do you believe in ghosts?

Later, during my teen years, that abandoned "nunerage" was remodeled into an apartment building for regular folks. Being in the neighborhood, I was actually hired to babysit there a few times. I should have bargained for extra pay for the terror factor. I never slept on the job because I was listening for footsteps and creaking doors.

About a dozen years ago, visiting Garrison, I took a tour of a house advertised to have ghosts. I used to visit that house and play with my friend, Ernie, when he lived there. The family living there at the time of the tour told stories about hearing footsteps upstairs, doors being opened and closed and furniture being moved. All when there weren't any people on that second floor. I later talked to Ernie about ghosts in the house where he grew up and he said there weren't any when he lived there.

There are more places to find ghosts in North Dakota. One place is the former TB Sanitarium in Dunseith. The sanitarium was opened in 1912 as a state-run quarantine center for tuberculosis patients, as well as the home for developmentally disabled children and adults. It was closed in 1989 for financial reasons. It held as many as 900 patients at a time.

Over the years, more than 1,000 patients died there. After it was abandoned, a 17-year-old boy fell to his death while daring to explore the empty facility. Since then, there has been evidence that the place is haunted. Some say a baby can be heard crying from inside. Others say faces can be seen looking out the windows.

After escaping North Dakota without any direct encounters with ghosts, I've found we have them in Minnesota, too. For example, there is the abandoned orphanage, West Hills, in Owatonna. West Hills opened in 1886 as an orphanage and home for dependent and neglected children. Shamefully, reports of beatings and neglect were commonplace there.

Since the facility was closed in the mid-1940s, ghosts of orphaned children have been heard laughing out loud and witnesses have seen the floors move. On the third floor, temperatures have mysteriously gone up and down, phantom cigar smoke has been smelled and calls to the Owatonna police department have come from the empty building. Would you care to visit the orphanage on a dark, Halloween night?

Perfectly normal, reasonable people have reported direct encounters with ghosts — including conversations. My grandmother, Florence, and her brother, Alex, were twins. While they were living, they reported communicating mentally with one another from time to time when they were long distances apart. How do we explain these paranormal incidents: imagination, hysteria, coincidence, mental confusion, extra-sensory perception or actual ghosts?

Be careful after dark. Don't worry, but be careful after dark when walking past cemeteries or abandoned schools, churches, nunneries, sanitariums, or orphanages.

