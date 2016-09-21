Concealed carry saved lives in St. Cloud

The recent attack in St. Cloud once again illustrates the importance of protecting our Second Amendment liberties. The heroic actions taken by Officer Falconer came in an off duty capacity, through concealed carry.

It is important to remember this as discussion on guns continues to unfold throughout our state and the country. Guns, when in the right hands are a good thing, as was clearly illustrated here. It should be remembered that legislation designed to curb gun ownership and concealed carry does not prevent criminals from getting guns, instead it acts to hinder good law abiding citizens from having them.

To further prevent incidents such as this, I continue to stand with the Senate Republican Caucus, who remain unwavering in their commitment to maintain our Second Amendment rights.

Additionally I plan on co-authoring legislation to extend conceal carry exemptions that we already afford to our peace offers to active duty members of other U.S Armed Forces and National Guard. With this legislation I am hopeful that more individuals like Officer Falconer will be in position to act if and when our citizens come under attack.

Lastly I'd like to continue to extend my prayers and thoughts to the victims of the terrible attack. I wish them all the best, and hope for a speedy recovery for each of them. I'd again like to extend my thanks to the great service men and women of Minnesota who have once again displayed their dedication to the state and its citizens. In particular, I'd personally like to thank Officer Falconer whose heroic actions saved lives and prevented further bloodshed.