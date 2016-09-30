How to survive a crash with a power pole

Power poles don't seem like an enticing topic for an editorial, but if this information saves a life it is well worth the space.

According to the National Safety Council, one in 113 people die in a motor vehicle accident. If the driver or passengers survive the accident, the risk does not always end there.

There is an added danger when an auto wreck involves a power pole.

"Knowing what actions to take to stay safe can make the difference between life and death," said Molly Hall, executive director of the Energy Education Council and its Safe Electricity program.

Sadly, there have been fatal crashes right here in Douglas County involving power poles over the years.

After any car wreck, Hall said it is natural for people to want to get out of the car. However, when the wreck involves a power pole, that is the exact wrong thing to do.

If there is a car crash with a power pole, the vehicle may be charged with electricity. If the driver or passengers step out, they could become the electricity's path to the ground and could be electrocuted, warned the Energy Education Council.

Loose wires and other equipment may be in close range and in contact with the car — again creating a risk for electrocution if someone steps out of the vehicle.

While downed lines can sometimes show they are live with electricity by arcing and sparking, this is not always the case. Live power lines do not always show signs such as arcing or sparking.

"After an accident, stay in the car, and tell others to do the same," Hall explained. "Call emergency and utility services. Until utility crews ensure the power is cut off, staying in the vehicle is safest."

Other life-saving advice from the Energy Education Council:

• If there is someone approaching the accident scene, warn them to stay away until utility professionals and emergency responders have confirmed that there are no electrical dangers.

• The only reason that a person should exit the vehicle is if it is on fire.

• If someone must exit the vehicle, jump clear of it with feet together and without touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Then the person should bunny hop, with both feet still together, to safety. Doing this will ensure that there will not be different strengths of electric current running from one foot to another.

Hall added, "As a good Samaritan witnessing an accident, be sure to never approach the accident scene if a power pole or lines are involved. Stay back, warn others to stay away, and call for help. Make sure the occupants of the car stay inside the vehicle until the utility has arrived to de-energize the lines."

In a blink of an eye, a car crash can turn lives upside down, causing chaos, panic, fear and life-changing injuries. But injuries can heal. Vehicles can be replaced. Lives cannot. Stay calm, remember the potential danger from power poles and don't turn a bad situation into a tragedy.