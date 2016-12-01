In additional to publishing numerous inaccuracies (which I've attempted to correct in this letter), you also published the point-of-view of one involved party - the gun club - without making an effort to corroborate facts or get an opposing perspective.

Of particular note, you actually published a picture of my home, which lies less than 200 yards from the trap range you photographed, without simply walking over to consult me.

You indicate that the "Club had worked with the Park Rapids-based DNR and Becker County Soil and Water prior to clearing the trees." That is incorrect. If you look back to the club's first CUP Application in 2015, you'll note that it, too, was an after-the-fact permit application because the club had already removed the trees.

You can also review the subsequent letter from the county to the club informing that they would be required involve Soil and Water and MPCA prior to approval of the CUP.

If you would have bothered to read the appellate court decision you reference, you would have known that the appeal was filed against the Becker County and the club, not the township as you indicated.

Osage Township does not have the authority to issue a CUP.

You would have also seen that the items you refer to as "findings" were in fact Becker County zoning laws which were blatantly disregarded, and community concerns that were completely ignored.

As the appellate court indicated, Becker County did not require minimal baseline testing prior to granting the CUP.

And since the trees were removed before any permits were obtained from the county there is no after-the-fact testing that can accurately determine the adverse effects of the current or proposed expansion.

If you would have followed up with the Becker County Sheriff's office you would have found multiple reports of bullets leaving the gun club property, including one incident witnessed by a sheriff's deputy.

If you would have bothered to look at the county website you might have had at least gotten the acreage right.

I don't see any quotes from the actual court decisions or public documents related to the pending litigation.

I don't see quotes from the people whose enjoyment of their property, property values, and safety have been diminished by the actions of the county and the club.

You would not even have had to look far for those facts... one of your staff has been provided all documents relative to the litigation and would be able to provide you with the names of at least 30 people who have been adversely affected through the county.

If you had a genuine interest in learning how the community feels about the township giving away assets to the club (the "potential" litigation that you reference, which is actually before the courts), I could have provided you with the names of over 100 Osage Township property owners who stand in vocal opposition to that "sale."

Had you read the Declaratory Action currently filed in District Court (to which - incidentally - the county is not a party) you would have found that the sale of the land is being contested because a Club member who is also Township Supervisor motioned to give the additional land to the club.

This same Club member/supervisor then executed the title without disclosing the abstract or the amount of the sale ($1) in an open Township meeting. Journalists often attempt to get both sides of a story before they publish a news article.

On all of these points, you seem to have mistaken the point of view and "facts" presented by one man - the president of the Osage Sportsman's Club, which as you mention is currently subject to numerous legal challenges - as truth.

You also published a picture of what appears to be a club member reviewing the NRAs Range Source Book.

If you had glanced at that guide yourself, you might have noticed that one of the first directives regarding establishing new or expanded gun range operations is to get the support of the neighbors. I doubt you'll find any neighbors (other than a couple of gun club members) who would acknowledge any effort on the part of the club to work with them.

I briefly wondered why you would publish such a one-sided article.

But then I realized that had you read the Appellate court decision, you would have noted that they had some very unkind things to say about the Becker County Planning and Zoning Commission.

And that the Chairperson of the Becker County Planning and Zoning Commission is Jim Bruflodt, a fellow employee of Forum Communications there in Detroit Lakes.

I think that your article should have acknowledged that Forum Communications may have bias in this matter.

Readers could then have judged the veracity of the article and considered whether Forum Communications was simply attempting to protect one of its own.

If you are interested in making a genuine journalistic effort into this issue, I might suggest you investigate the following questions:

Why was the minimum number community members were given the shortest notice allowed by law prior to the most recent CUP hearing?

Why has the county failed to publish the details of the concerns expressed by numerous residents in writing, when they claim to have published the full details of the relevant hearings?

Why is Commissioner Larry Knutson so interested in furthering the agenda of the club over adjacent landowners and neighbors?

Why has the Becker County sheriff failed to take action on the numerous reports of bullets leaving the club property?

Who is legally responsible for any injury or property damage that may be caused by bullets leaving the property?—Brian Winczewski, Osage

(Editor's note: The letter-writer is referring to the article "Growing pains; Influx of youngsters sparks Osage gun range expansion, legal woes" published in the Nov. 20 Tribune. It was the second article on the issue and more are anticipated)