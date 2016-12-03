Thanks to teachers for attended Legion Auxiliary Appreciation Tea
I want to say thank you to our school district staff for attending the annual Teacher Appreciation Tea put on by our local American Legion Auxiliary.
There were 119 teachers, retired teachers and support personnel that attended.
That was an all-time high since detailed records began being kept in 1996.
Only 52 signed the book in 2010, consequently the 11 Auxiliary members and the three Legionnaires that helped at the event were very pleased. — Corrine Frank, Detroit Lakes
(Frank is co-chair of the event along with Louanne Gerdes)