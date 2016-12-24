That makes my spendable funds the same for three years in a row.

I am sure the Cost of Living Index does not reflect the same level for the past three years. Apparently, the politicians, or those responsible, have been buying their own groceries, clothing, health care, paying rent, real estate property taxes, and other necessities of life.

My contribution to Social Security went up every year for 40-some years, so where is the fairness in this process? - Kenneth Pearson, rural Detroit Lakes