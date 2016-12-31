Klobuchar ranks first on list of all 100 senators with bills signed Into law in current Congress
Cheers to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for working across the aisle to get things done in Congress.
Klobuchar ranks first on a list of all 100 senators with the most bills that have been enacted into law during the current Congress. According to a Medill News Service analysis of legislative data from the independent congressional tracking website GovTrack, Klobuchar has sponsored or co-sponsored 27 bills that have been enacted into law.
Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota also made the top 11 list.
Republican senators known for working with Democrats to get bills passed include conservatives Roy Blunt of Missouri and Orrin Hatch of Utah.
"I've always approached this work by putting the people of Minnesota first," Klobuchar said. "For me, that means working across the aisle to get things done. While it hasn't been the easiest year to bring people together — OK, that's an understatement — I have gotten to know the people I work with and always look for common ground when I can find it."
Examples of bills that Klobuchar has led that have been enacted into law include the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act; the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015; Innovate America Act; and Veterans to Paramedics Act.