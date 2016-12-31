Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota also made the top 11 list.

Republican senators known for working with Democrats to get bills passed include conservatives Roy Blunt of Missouri and Orrin Hatch of Utah.

"I've always approached this work by putting the people of Minnesota first," Klobuchar said. "For me, that means working across the aisle to get things done. While it hasn't been the easiest year to bring people together — OK, that's an understatement — I have gotten to know the people I work with and always look for common ground when I can find it."

Examples of bills that Klobuchar has led that have been enacted into law include the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act; the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015; Innovate America Act; and Veterans to Paramedics Act.