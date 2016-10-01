Small lakes have 'turned,' big lakes still cooling down

The weather is improving and looks to be more stable for this week. The bite activity for all species should improve, and the conditions to fish for them will be much more enjoyable. It will also be a good time to be on the water the next couple weeks, as we are approaching some of the most beautiful lake views with the color changes of the fall.

Water temperatures have dropped to the high 50s to low 60 degree range. The high winds of last week along with the cooling water helped turn over a few of the smaller deeper lakes in our area. The larger deeper lakes like Pelican, Cormorant, Big Detroit, Big Pine, and Otter Tail may need to cool even more and get another high wind situation to turn them over. The bite can be difficult for a few days during the turnover period, with an improved deep water bite after turnover.

Bigger minnows on rigs, jigs and minnows, and jigging raps will best for the walleyes from now until we ice over. The full moon period in the middle of October will also bring the late evening crank bait trolling bite in shallow water into play. Musky anglers get excited this time of the year because these big fish become more consistent biters as we get deeper into fall. The bobber bite with big sucker minnows is just getting started for these giant predators, and that bite will just keep improving in the next few weeks.

Smallmouth bass anglers also get charged up this time of year as these fish fire up in the fall also. Pound for pound, these fish are some of the best battlers on the planet. This is when some of the biggest fish in the system get caught, and pictures of trophy size smallies get taken. We have lakes in our area that consistently produce smallies over 20 inches. They are an under-fished gamefish in this area because of the dominance of the popularity of musky and walleye. Anyone that catches these dynamos, even if it's by accident, can't help enjoying the fun fight they provide. It is hard to leave them alone when you find them.

Crappies get more attention now in the fall again, and also become a favorite of ice anglers once we transition from fall fishing to ice angling. They will be suspended over deeper water off sharp breaks from now until ice. They also become aggressive feeders now and can get caught in numbers during the fall cold water period. It can be a surprise to some, when they learn of the size of minnows or plastics they are willing to bite this time of the season. Jigs in the 1/8 ounce size tipped with large fatheads or rainbow chubs work great in the fall for putting crappie in the livewell.

Fishing is fishing, and the fall is no different. You will have some great fishing, and some days that make you scratch your head. This is a very weather-dependent sport, and the fall weather (as demonstrated last week), can change the game on you. Even at its worst, fall fishing is awesome with fresh clean air, low humidity, beautiful views, low lake use, no bugs, and some of the action on the water that make you want to do it all over again.