"We've built a WMA finder application that replaces a web app that was over a decade old," said Steve Benson, DNR Wildlife MNIT coordinator. "People can now search for WMAs anywhere in the state based on features important to them."

Acreage in WMAs totals 1.3 million acres, spread among 1,500 WMAs located in 86 of the state's 87 counties. Using the WMA finder, users can search by:

- Name of WMA (or partial name).

- County.

- Game species.

- Wheelchair accessibility.

Once users have found a WMA, interactive maps are available that allow zooming in and toggling between maps and aerial photography, as well as toggling the view to full screen to see other public lands nearby.

"Another important feature with the new WMA finder is providing users with more information about WMAs, contact information for DNR area wildlife offices, and specific rules if they apply to a WMA," Benson said.

WMA information can now be updated daily, including special announcements if conditions change, such as an access road under construction. In the future, users will also be able to find more information about aquatic management areas in similar formats to the WMA pages.

Funding for the work behind this project was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

The trust fund is a permanent fund constitutionally established by Minnesotans to assist in the protection, conservation, preservation and enhancement of the state's air, water, land, fish, wildlife and other natural resources.

There are other types of public land available for hunting or other recreation use. Those types of land are displayed both through the WMA finder maps, and through the interactive Recreation Compass tool available on desktop computers and on mobile devices.