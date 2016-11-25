This is the time to go after trophy muskies

We are a little bit in the "tweener" season between open water angling and ice fishing. If we get the break in the weather that is forecast for the next week to 10 days, we will have more open water activity on our area lakes. Small ponds have iced over, and most years the next week or so after they ice over we see the small lakes freeze up. It is not looking like that this year. It is looking like the majority of the lakes in our area will be open at least until the first week of December.

Most ice anglers are starting to feel impatient now as we get into this lull in the action. It is the same impatience I feel in the spring when I am done with the ice, we have been stuck in that "tweener" season, and the open water just doesn't happen fast enough.

By Christmas this will all be forgotten and we will be into our normal winter ice fishing patterns. Like the star quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers once said: "R-E-L-A-X". It is going to get better and it will happen.

Musky anglers will still get some shots at a true trophy in the area now. This terrible weather is sometimes the musky anglers best friend for helping some of the real giants in the system eat the bait offerings.

The live bait, large sucker bite is the most common "go to" bait from now until ice. If you are looking to get that picture of yourself with that over 50 inch musky, the next 10 days or so become a high percentage time to do that.

With the water temperatures into the mid-to-low 40 degree range, lakes with a tullibee population will have them shallow. They become a high protein option for musky and walleye. Many of the walleye that were deep just a week or two ago, will move shallow to take advantage of this feeding situation.

Some will remain deep, but this can be a good time to check out the larger flats with drops to deep water to find active fish. If you find fish now, they will still be in the same area at first ice, so you have a great starting spot for your ice season.

Getting to the Thanksgiving part of the calendar always stimulates a period of reflection for me on the past year. This happen for me at New Year's and my birthday (in April) every year also. I reflect now on the things I am grateful for, and the other two major times of reflection have different focuses.

This year, in particular, with all the bizarre politics, severe storms that created so much loss for so many, and the many shootings and other tragedies, I am even that much more grateful for my health, family, friends, lifestyle, and the ability to pursue my passions.

It is easy to take for granted what it is like to live free in our nation and have the opportunities to do the things for work and pleasure that we do. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving and appreciate what you have to be grateful for in your life.

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)