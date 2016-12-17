Get out and enjoy a snowy walk in the (state) park

Starting Dec. 31: Candlelight Events

Few views soothe the soul like candlelight flickering on snow. Dozens of candlelight events, some of which draw crowds of more than 1,000 people, will take place at Minnesota state parks and trails this winter. These events feature trails lit up at night with candles, lanterns and other luminaries. Depending on the location of the event and the amount of snow cover, people can hike, snowshoe or cross-country ski along the lighted trails, then enjoy roasting marshmallows or sipping cocoa around a crackling bonfire.

Fort Snelling State Park will host a New Year's Eve candlelight walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. For the complete schedule of the many candlelight events across Minnesota, visit www.mndnr.gov/candlelight.

Jan. 1: First Day Hikes

Minnesota state parks and trails joins other states in a nationwide effort to get thousands of children and adults outside hiking on Sunday, Jan. 1. The effort, led by America's State Parks, will include guided hikes in all 50 states.

In Minnesota, guided First Day Hikes will take place at:

• Frontenac State Park (Red Wing), 1-2:30 p.m.

• Itasca State Park (Park Rapids), 1-3:30 p.m.

• Jay Cooke State Park (Carlton), 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.

• Lake Bemidji State Park (Bemidji), 10 a.m.-noon.

• Lake Carlos State Park (Alexandria), 1-3 p.m.

• Minneopa State Park (Mankato), 10-11:30 a.m.

• Tettegouche State Park (Silver Bay), 1-4 p.m.

• Whitewater State Park (Altura), 1-2 p.m.

"Walking is a great way to warm up to winter," said Erika Rivers, director of Minnesota state parks and trails. "If you can't attend one of our guided hikes, round up your friends and family for your own First Day Hike. Start 2017 with a commitment to yourself; you'll burn calories, reduce stress and have fun."

More information

For additional ideas on what to do at Minnesota state parks and trails this winter, pick up a copy of the new winter Programs and Events brochure at the nearest state park or request one from the DNR Information Center (info.dnr@state.mn.us or 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367).

Online resources include a:

• "Winter guide" (including lists of parks with sledding hills, cross-country ski trails, snowshoe rental and other amenities) at www.mndnr.gov/winterguide.

• Calendar of events at www.mndnr.gov/parks.

• Weekly snow depth and groomed trail conditions report at www.mndnr.gov/snow.

Most winter programs—including the First Day hikes and candlelight events—are free, but a vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks ($5 for a one-day permit or $25 for a year-round permit). Those who don't already have a vehicle permit (www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/permit.html) can purchase one at the park.

To save time, vehicle permits can be purchased in advance. Visit www.mndnr.gov/reservations, log in (or create an account), click on "entry permit," select a duration of "one-day" ($5) or "year-round" ($25), and continue as directed. The emailed permit can be printed and displayed in vehicles during a visit.

Skiers age 16 and older need the Great Minnesota Ski Pass to use groomed ski trails. The ski pass ($6/one-day pass, $20/single-season pass, and $55/three-season pass) allows access to hundreds of miles of trails in state parks, state forests, city parks and other public lands throughout Minnesota (visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/skiing/skipass/list.html for a complete list and map).

Note that events may be changed or canceled due to weather. For more information, check the visitor alert on the park's Web page at www.mndnr.gov, email info.dnr@state.mn.us or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367.