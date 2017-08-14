Jig raps are a lot of work, but they catch walleye

Many sizes are available and anglers have discovered the smaller sizes have worked well for bass and crappies. The size 7 and 9 are the most common that are used for walleye fishing. It is always good to consider depth being fished and forage size to help determine what size may work best for the situation.

There are several schools of thought on how best to fish these baits and what to use. Some anglers will have success with aggressive snaps and some with more of a twitch or lift and drop. Changing can help determine what the fish prefer for that day.

Some anglers like to use super lines or braids like power pro, fireline, suffix 832, and spiderwire. Some anglers prefer to use a fluorocarbon line that has less stretch than monofilament, sinks, and does not absorb water. Many "jig rappers" prefer mono over either hardline or fluorocarbon, with the theory being that the stretch in the line helps prevent hooks tearing out and keeps more jig rap fished buttoned up.

Most all presentations will have a barrel swivel with 18-24 inches of fluorocarbon or mono, as fishing them with a direct tie will cause significant line twist in a very short time of use. I jig rap with some customers that are willing to work hard. It can be very tiring as these are heavy baits and they are snapped hard to make them work properly.

They can be fished vertically, trolled and sapped behind the boat at up to 1 mile an hour, or casted and retrieved with a snap, reel, snap, and reel cadence. Using monofilament line will make these baits feel heavier to snap due to stretch and resistance.

Rods are another issue of consideration and the preferences vary here from experienced "rapper" to experienced "rapper." Some like rods that are stiffer and in the 6-foot to 6-foot, 3-inch range. Some like medium-weight, fast-action rods in the 6-foot, 6-inch to 7-foot range.

I think it is about matching the line and rod to your own comfort, and trying a couple different set ups will help you decide your preference.

Typically, a little softer tip with a superline will help with the shock absorption of the fish under stress, and the stiffer rod with the monofilament will help with better hook setting power. Those are a couple of considerations as a starting point. I think success is the biggest confidence builder for what works for you. No one has the market cornered on what the right setup for this technique—it is all about your comfort and confidence.

Most times, you will not feel a bite, but will have weight on the line when you are snapping the lure. Any unusual feeling on the line can be worth a hookset.

It is important to keep a tight line on fish hooked with these types of lures. You will have some fish come unbuttoned for no discernible reason at times. You will also foul hook some fish. Many times these lures will come off in the net as soon as the pressure is released on the fish.

They are expensive baits, that range in cost from about $7-$9, and you will lose some to northern pike or musky, and you will break tails on these lures on rocks or bigger fish. Bigger fish that thrash in a net with the lure still hooked up will run the risk of having the lure's tail broken.

But they work.

The last few years, many tournaments have been won on these lures, and they have been responsible for record-setting weights. We are at the time of the season these baits can really shine. It is a good time to get out and practice with them.