DL team places first in sporting clays at Fort Thunder

Second place went to the Fort Thunder Shooting Center team, which consisted of Roger Sweere, Mark Ceynowa, LeRoy Atkinson, Tyler Sazama and Corey Clark.

The High Gun award went to Ceynowa in Class A. He had a score of 225 out of 250 targets. Class B was Wayne Bronson, who had a score of 211. Class C winner was Craig Seeman with 182 targets.

B & M Electric, out of Detroit Lakes, won first place in the sporting clays league, finishing with a score of 521. They were the Class A Champion. Team members included Louie Eidenschink, Mike Eidenschink, Nathan Lindblad, Doug Leitheiser and Mark Engen. The Silver Foxes came in second place which included Roy Bronson, Wayne Bronson, Dale Schultz and Keith Schwichtenberg. Their score was 410 for Class B.

Nathan Lindblad had the high score in Class A with a 181 in the sporting clays. Class B went to Mike Engen with a score of 151. The duck tower champion was Nathan Lindblad with a 20 out of 25.