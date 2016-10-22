Mouse invasion is about finding food, warm place to nest

Just the other day, after filling up my car's gas tank at a local service station, I bought a candy bar at the store and ate half of it on the way home. The other half I left in the wrapper and placed it on the front passenger seat. I thought it would make a nice treat for my morning commute to work as I sipped coffee.

The next morning I had forgotten about the candy bar until I started driving and noticed it on the seat. I savored my treat while drinking coffee and listening to the radio, and it was only after I had finished eating it and put the wrapper in the garbage bag that I noticed something discouraging on the front seat where I had placed the bar the night before.

Little tiny bits of shredded Butterfinger wrapper lay ominously on the seat, as did a couple of small, dark-colored mouse deposits. And soooo, as I contemplated what I had just ingested, just savored, and just swallowed, I now had this awful realization that what I had just consumed was also — in part — chewed on and eaten by Mr. Mouse as well.

Rats!

The primary species of mice that appear to be more abundant than usual this year are the two species of deer mice that occur in Minnesota: the white-footed mouse (Peromyscus leucopus) and the deer mouse (Peromyscus maniculatus) which is further divided into two subspecies.

Both species of mice are very common, are nocturnal, and are quite active throughout the winter. Of the two subspecies of deer mice, the prairie deer mouse prefers open habitat such as the prairie grasslands and farmland of western and southern Minnesota. Their diet consists primarily of weed and crop seeds and insects.

Meanwhile, the woodland deer mouse is more at home in forests and woodlands. This deer mouse differs from the prairie deer mouse in that it has a longer tail and is partly arboreal — it climbs trees extremely well and often nests inside cavities.

Their longer tail is probably an adaptation to tree climbing and helps the mouse balance on limbs as it searches for food such as seeds, berries, nuts, buds, and insects.

The white-footed mouse is very similar in appearance and has a diet similar to the woodland deer mouse. Generally, their tails and ears are shorter than the woodland deer mouse. Additionally, their backs and sides are a more reddish-brown in color. They range throughout Minnesota but are less common in the northeast.

The two species of Peromyscus are, by and large, collectively referred to as deer mice. But why? Why are they called "deer" mice?

The reason is because of their coloration. Like white-tailed deer, the bellies of deer mice are white, while sporting darker coats above. The disruptive coloration (dark above and white below) does in fact resemble the pelage of white-tailed deer. Such a color pattern provides deer mice an advantage over predators by breaking up their outline, thus making them less visible as they travel about their environment.

The life of a deer mouse begins in a nest made of soft material placed under a log, rock or other vegetative debris inside a cavity, burrow, hollow log, stump, or even in abandoned bird houses.

A female gives birth to a litter of three to seven helpless young. The young mice are cared for by their mother and are able to leave the nest in less than a month after birth.

A female is ready to breed and raise her own young at only eight to ten weeks of age and can rear four or more litters a year. You can tell a juvenile deer mouse from an adult by their mostly gray coat. They get their adult coat around 40-50 days of age.

The deer mouse, like other non-hibernating mice, is able to survive the winter by eating the food they store in underground caches (in a perfect world) or in some hiding spot inside our homes.

Right now, throughout the autumn months of October and November, mice, like many other members of the rodent family, are busy caching food for the winter months.

As already mentioned, deer and white-footed mice don't hibernate and so are not only searching for and collecting food, they're also actively looking for warm and cozy places to live, build nests, raise young, and store food.

Indeed.

And while I haven't observed a mouse in my house yet, they are definitely everywhere else — including my vehicles and vehicle air intakes/filters. Unpleasant as it is to experience periodic mouse invasions, chances are also good that a few of their natural predators — owls and other raptors, weasels, fox and coyote, and many others — will be taking advantage of the bounty as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.