Birds of the Rocky Mountains

Gathered together at the fire after a long day's hunt, stories abound from each of us as we recount our day spent alone deep in the mountains wherever we've roamed. Whether about the great horned owl observed snatching a vole, or delighting in the antics of the ever-present and entertaining gray jay, Steller's jay, and Clark's nutcracker, mountain wildlife, and especially birdlife, dominates our conversations.

And even though we actively seek deer and elk every day, and each one of us excitedly informs one another about these special encounters as well, our adventures are enriched tenfold by our chance encounters with these and all other plants and animals; be they from alongside or within cold running mountain streams and beaver ponds, or across sun-drenched sage-covered side-slopes to the cool shade of dark timber, or from sweet smelling aspen draws and aromatic pinyon flats to every rocky outcrop and every mountaintop vista.

One particular species of bird that I especially enjoy observing and listening to each year is the Steller's jay. Named after German naturalist Georg Wilhelm Steller who supposedly "discovered" the bird in the 1700s, Steller's jays are closely related to our own blue jay. Steller's jays are also the only crested jay west of the Rocky Mountains.

Steller's jays behave similarly to blue jays. Not only are they instantly recognizable as a cousin of blue jays, they're noisy and anxious-acting just like blue jays here in Minnesota are. These Rocky Mountain species of jay, which are slightly larger than blue jays, possess a much more pronounced crest on their heads than do blue jays.

Still, the Steller's jay is as uniquely colored as blue jays are. Their conspicuous blackish heads and upper bodies contrast vividly with their bluish lower bodies and tails. To be sure, Steller's jays are very appealing to the eye.

Another interesting bird that many people might believe look like any other run-of-the-mill Minnesota chickadee is the mountain chickadee. However, upon closer examination, the black cap that we Minnesotans immediately recognize about our black-capped chickadee includes white "eyebrows" above black eye-stripes. Both species share otherwise similar markings and coloration, such as black bibs and basic plumage color and patterns.

And like black-capped chickadees here at home, mountain chickadees are social and friendly birds that readily come to investigate anything that captures their curiosity. Mountain chickadees seem delightfully indifferent to one's presence and are a joy to have as company, though they usually will stay around for only a short period of time as they flit about, call to one another, and forage for seeds and insects as they come and go.

Then there is the omnipresent Clark's nutcracker, one of my favorite western mountain birds. Related to jays, crows, and ravens, the nutcracker is named after the explorer William Clark of the famous Lewis and Clark Expedition, who, in 1805, was evidently the first European to observe and record this fascinating species of bird.

Like their cousin the gray jay, Clark's nutcrackers are notorious caching birds. They have extraordinary spatial memories that enable them to locate in the wintertime most of the pine nuts and various seeds that they stored throughout the summer and autumn months, even underneath several feet of snow. Up to 33,000 seeds are cached each fall by a single foraging Clark's nutcracker.

The cones of several different pine trees are pried and hammered open by the powerful and sharp bills of Clark's nutcrackers. So loud and distinctive are the sounds produced from this foraging activity, that one can readily hear the "knock-knock-knock" sounds echoing throughout mountain canyons.

Another unique feature of the Clark's nutcracker is its lingual pouch, which is a pouch behind its tongue. This pouch enables the bird to store many seeds, up to 90, depending on seed size, which it collects while foraging. When their pouch becomes full, the bird transports its seeds to different hiding places — typically beneath the soil of exposed slopes. Clark's nutcrackers can create as many as 2,500 caches of five to 10 seeds inside each cache.

Luckily for the forest, Clark's nutcrackers don't remember where all their caches are located. And so, leftover pine seeds are often a boon to a forest. If conditions are suitable, many of the cached seeds that are not found and consumed by nutcrackers or other animals will germinate and grow into trees.

Clark's nutcrackers, as it turns out, serve an important ecological role with the forest and the pine trees that they depend on for their own survival. In the case of lodge pole pine trees, it's possible that Clark's nutcrackers are helping, albeit in a small way, to regenerate forests following catastrophic events such as insect infestations, fire, and disease.

Indeed, the mountains and all their floral and faunal communities, like all components of natural and functioning ecosystems, are subject to the whims of Mother Nature while remaining dynamic and ever-changing. Some years we observe more Clark's nutcrackers, as we did last year, while other years we encounter more dusky grouse.

What stories will be brought back to camp this year? More to come as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.