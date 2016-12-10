Knowing where to look, I craned my neck and eyes upward amongst the boles of the giant red pines and white pines that surrounded me.

I spotted the little brown bird about 30 feet up a nearby red pine, searching for food and making scuffing noises with its tiny feet and delicate re-curved beak. The bird eventually doubled its ascent to some 60 or more feet up and then, inexplicably, flew to the base of another nearby pine.

My little brown friend was none other than the frequently described "diminutive" brown creeper. Indeed, the brown creeper's Latin genus name, Certhia (shortened from certhius), which was derived from the Greek word "kerthios" (small tree-dwelling bird), means "a creeper." Spiraling up the trunks of trees, the five-inch long brown creepers are aptly named.

I can think of only a few other birds that could be mistaken for a brown creeper. Nuthatches possess similar behaviors and body design, but no nuthatch is brown in color. Also, nuthatches typically creep downward on a tree trunk or limb, headfirst, while the brown creeper usually creeps upward, headfirst. And though nuthatches and creepers are vocal, nuthatches vocalize louder and more often than do creepers.

Brown creepers blend into their environment better than most species of birds do. Whereas many birds, particularly male birds, display assortments of color, the mottled brown backs of brown creepers are as cryptic a plumage as nature provides. As anyone can attest, picking out brown birds in natural environments is difficult at best.

Propped tightly against and creeping on the bark of trees, brown creepers are nearly invisible. Partly as innate defense against would-be predators and partly because the posture and mode of locomotion is good foraging strategy, creepers instinctively behave in ways that best equip themselves for survival.

By navigating and clutching firmly the trunks and major limbs of trees in the manner they do — that is, drawing their breasts snugly into bark crevices, essentially flattening themselves — brown creepers appear to be a part of the tree itself. If threatened, creepers will sometimes freeze, spread their wings, and become motionless for several minutes until the perceived danger passes.

As creepers navigate on the boles of trees in search for food, they stop repeatedly to probe cracks in the bark with their thin, decurved (downward curving) beaks. The beak, perfectly adapted to the birds' specific foraging method, is shaped the way it is for a good reason: it works and works well. Any place where their beak can fit into or underneath, brown creepers use it to probe for insects, insect pupae, and insect eggs. They also occasionally feed on nuts and seeds.

It has been shown that creepers burn between 4 and 10 calories per day and that consuming just one spider produces enough energy to fuel a 200-foot "creeper climb."

So at home within the bark of tree trunks and main limbs for their foraging activities, creepers also nest within the bark. Characteristic of brown creeper nesting behavior are nests constructed of bark bits, tiny sticks, some moss, and a few feathers neatly arranged into a small bowl tucked up against a tree trunk and sandwiched behind slabs of bark.

True to their physical form, brown creeper nests are difficult to locate, let alone see. Cavities inside of trees are also utilized by nesting creepers.

Habitat components that are important for the rarely-viewed brown creeper are the types of trees they prefer feeding from and nesting in. Commonly nesting within hardwoods, brown creepers tend to concentrate their searches for food on dead and dying trees, where wood-boring insects and other invertebrates are usually more abundant. Here is yet another avian species that depends on snag trees for its existence. In fact, wildlife managers sometimes use brown creepers as an indicator species to help them gauge the effects of logging on wildlife and wildlife habitat.

The inconspicuous brown creeper has a sweet song and a weak, thin call. But a well-tuned ear can pick up the faint, high-pitched lisped call — a sort of "tsee" note, and the song is described as a "tinkling, descending warble." In any event, the brown creeper voice is consistent with its minuscule size and unobtrusive presence. It is written that the brown creeper's song is the phrase, "Trees, beautiful trees," while the call-notes are described as the sound a small chain makes when dropped.

Brown creepers are the only members of the treecreeper family, Certhiidae, that reside in North America. Other species of treecreepers can be found in Europe, Asia, Africa, India, Australia, and the Philippines, to name some. Additionally, our species of treecreeper is the only North American bird that exhibits the combination of traits that make them so unique: Mottled plumage, a decurved beak, and the upward creeping behavior regularly observed. To be sure, no other bird is quite like our little brown creeper.

So infrequent have I observed this delightful tiny brown bird that, every time I do, I stop to appreciate the encounter. The bird has similarities that remind us of woodpeckers, nuthatches, wrens, and other little brown unremarkable birds. Yet, undeniably so, here's a bird that's as exceptional as they come, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.