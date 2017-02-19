Traveling on ice-free roads, it was easy to enjoy the scenery of all that Lake Country Minnesota has to offer.

One particular scene had me slow the car to a crawl, and then eventually to a complete stop, as I sat in the vehicle enjoying a postcard-like winter scene. In a tiny river alongside the roadway flowing from an unnamed body of water, were six trumpeter swans serenely floating and feeding in the current of the slow-moving water.

Their white, large bodies, though contrasting sharply with the water they floated on, blended in so well with the surrounding snowscape that it would've been fairly easy to miss seeing them had I been driving a normal highway speed in the first place.

As I enjoyed the goings on of the family group of swans, I couldn't help but compare them to common, albeit inanimate, objects. The pure whiteness of their plumage and overall forms drifting upon the dark-colored, steaming river water reminded me of clumps of whipped cream on hot chocolate, while their undulating heads and necks, disappearing below the surface of the water as they searched for food, was suggestive of the slow, methodical, rhythmic motions of a consortium of oil pumping jacks on a distant field. None of the swans seemed to notice the car, and all of them continued to feed as I slowly drove off.

Trumpeter swans are without question beautiful and graceful creatures. Coming back from extirpation because of ambitious and cooperative efforts several decades ago by wildlife agency biologists and conservation-minded citizens, Minnesota's current trumpeter swan population is considered to be one of the state's greatest wildlife success stories.

Indeed, so common have these gorgeous and giant waterfowl become, that observing them breeding and nesting on shallow lakes and rivers throughout northern Minnesota have also become, well, commonplace.

The trumpeter swan population is believed to still be growing. This is likely because so many shallow lakes and large wetlands throughout Minnesota remain unoccupied by nesting trumpeters. As the species continues to expand their range, more and more suitable trumpeter swan habitat will become occupied by these great birds.

A year ago, WCCO Channel 4, Minneapolis, ran a story about Minnesota's burgeoning trumpeter swan population. Regarded now as the largest trumpeter population in the Midwest, Minnesota's trumpeter swan population is now estimated at over 17,000 birds. When one considers that reintroduction only began in earnest in the 1980s, and that just seven years ago in 2010 the population was estimated at 6,000 swans, the new estimated population is remarkable, to say the least. As a result of this awesome wildlife success story, Minnesota has become widely known as one of the premier places in the United States to observe trumpeter swans.

The swan family that I observed in Becker County on Valentine's Day was feeding in what little open water was available to them. Mild winters, such as what we're experiencing this winter, is perfect for swans attempting to eke out a living in the Northland as long as some open water, and of course, food, can be also be found in suitable and sustaining amounts.

This winter alone, I've observed pairs and small family groups of trumpeters on the Mississippi River as it flows out of Lake Bemidji and on other parts of the Mississippi further south near the Twin Cities.

Trumpeters typically mate for life. Nesting commences in late April and cygnets (baby swans) hatch in about four to five weeks. Like geese do, both the cob (male swan) and pen (female swan), share in cygnet-rearing duties. The attentive adults are fiercely protective of, not only their offspring, but their territory as well. Thus, it is rare to see more than one pair of trumpeters on any one pond during the nesting season.

Unlike ducks, geese, and tundra swans, trumpeter swans do not migrate to their wintering grounds in large flocks. Rather, trumpeters migrate in small family groups sometimes numbering no more than a half-dozen birds to the central and southern United States, where open water areas and ample food exists along the Mississippi River. Come springtime the adults and their 1-year-old cygnets return north, where the adults begin nesting and the yearlings strike off on their own.

It won't be long until I observe Assawa Lake's resident trumpeter swan couple. Though the pair have successfully nested on the small lake over the past several summers, and have successfully hatched offspring, too, for some reason or another they haven't successfully reared a family of cygnets to fledge.

Whether the cygnets have succumbed to predation or extreme weather events, or just exactly what, is easy to surmise, but next to impossible to know with certainty, until I see so with my own two eyes. In the meantime I'll continue to hope that maybe this season will be the year that the pair migrate south with youngsters in tow.

Assawa Lake's swan production aside, trumpeter swans have come back from the brink in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. These beautiful, native, and the largest of waterfowl — alive and well and growing in number and distribution — are thankfully here to stay, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.