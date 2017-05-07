The male of the species is spectacular looking in the springtime, especially when he erects his impressive crest, or "hood" as it's called, to impress the lady birds. Still, too, what sets this species apart from so many other ducks is their preferred nesting location. Instead of the ground where most ducks choose to nest, this duck selects cavities in trees as well as "wood duck houses" to nest comfortably inside of.

Of all the birds I've written about over the years, I've never written exclusively about this common duck: the hooded merganser. Perhaps overlooked by many a birder and hunter, especially the latter, the hooded merganser is a bird worth noticing and appreciating. Small in size and common nearly everywhere, the hooded merganser, or "hoodies" as some affectionately call them, are interesting waterfowl—both in the way they look and the way they behave.

Arguably one of North America's most striking birds, hooded mergansers are both beautiful and fascinating. While both males and females sport collapsible crests that can be raised and lowered at will, it's the male's that catches the eye — and not just that of the hens that they're vying for!

No one can better describe the hooded merganser as John James Audubon did. The artist, naturalist, and ornithologist, was also an accomplished and eloquent writer about birds. Born in 1785, one of his most accomplished works, The Birds of America, is a masterpiece in its own right. An American, John Audubon identified 25 new species.

About the appearance of the hooded merganser, Audubon wrote: "Excepting the Smew or White Nun [which is the smaller Eurasian species of merganser], the Hooded Merganser is the handsomest of its family. Its broad and rounded crest of pure white, with an edging of jetty black, and which it closes or spreads out at pleasure, renders the male of this species conspicuous on the waters to which it resorts."

Mature drake hooded mergansers are without question "handsome." Dark above and a pure white breast with chestnut-colored sides, its crested black head and large, conspicuous white patches accent an already arresting-looking bird — especially when he erects his crest, effectively doubling the overall size of his stunning head plumage.

Hen "hoodies" are attractive, too. Though mostly a gray and brownish colored bird, the female's elegant and crested cinnamon-colored head gives her not only a distinguished and comely appearance, but the look of a completely different species altogether, too. Many a birder are fooled into believing that the sight of a female hooded merganser is something other than what she truly is.

I remember a time several years ago when I noticed that a wood duck box near my house was being occupied by what I had believed was a wood duck. Over the days that I had first discovered its occupancy, I occasionally climbed a ladder to sneak a peek inside. And sure enough, one by one, eggs were being laid and then later incubated.

One day I saw the hen, like a bullet, fly into the house in a blur of wings and flurry. When she rocketed herself into the house there was an audible thud as her feet and body slammed into the entrance of the wood structure. She quickly disappeared inside, making more noise as she clamored to the bottom of the box where her nest and eggs were.

Monitoring fairly closely the stage of incubation, I got lucky one morning when I took another look inside and discovered a nest-full of newborn ducklings. Of course my first thought was that the nestlings were wood ducks, but when I gently picked one of them up, I quickly identified the little puffball as none other than a baby hooded merganser.

This species of duckling's body markings are mostly black and white, not brownish and yellow as woodies are colored. As well, that thin little bill gave away its identity immediately. And a day later, mother hoodie called her brood down from the nest-box and led them safely to the lake.

Mr. Audubon also wrote in his description of hooded mergansers, "The activity of its motions, the rapidity of its flight, and its other habits, contribute to render it a pleasing object to the student of nature, not less than to the sportsman. Its flesh, however, has a fishy taste and odour, although it is relished by some persons. It seems to prefer fresh water, and is by no means very frequent along the sea coast."

Indeed, the hooded merganser, an expert diver, is also a mostly "meat-eating" duck. Whereas most species of ducks — especially the "dabblers" or "puddle ducks" such as mallard and teal — feed mostly upon plant materials, the hooded merganser, you could say, is a carnivore

Even so, they do supplement their chiefly meat diet with some "veggies". Typical of hoodie diets include small fish, crustaceans such as crayfish, aquatic insects, amphibians, mollusks, and vegetation.

At this writing, hooded mergansers are breeding and nesting here in the Northland. Soon, if not already, hens will be incubating a clutch of about a dozen or so small whitish eggs. Thereafter, if all goes as planned, she will call to her family from below her chosen tree cavity or nest box for her brood to jump out and follow her to safety.

Such is life as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.