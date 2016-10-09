Fall fishing in cold water

Water temperatures have dropped into the high- to mid-50 degree range and continue to drop with the cold nights and shorter daylight hours.

The multiple days of high winds turned lakes over before the lakes' surface temperatures got to 50 degrees, which is when we usually experience our fall turnover.

With the fall changes, also come changes in walleye location from just a few weeks ago. Look for the sharp breaks on extended shoreline points, close to shoreline humps, and sharp breaks to deep water basin areas off the larger flats to locate fall fish.

Some walleyes can be shallow, especially in low light or windy conditions, some will be on the breaks, and some will be in deep water.

When the oxygen levels after turnover are consistent throughout the system, the fish can be comfortable anywhere. They are going to be relating to food choices. They can, at times, be difficult to pattern when they can be anywhere.

Lakes that have tullibees will have several of the predator fish species targeting them (the tullibees) in shallow water as they will start to move shallow for their fall spawning ritual.

Baitfish have grown up and larger baits will produce fish this time of the season. The lakes of the Pelican River watershed appear to have had a boom of a perch hatch this year and all the lakes have abundant young of the year perch for forage.

This is a good and bad news deal for us as anglers. The good news is that fish will be fat and healthy and growth rates will be good, the bad news is that it can be difficult to compete with mother nature. With so much food available, they sometimes may not be as interested in what we have to offer them!

Musky anglers have transitioned to using large suckers under bobbers trolled along the breaks in 8 to 14 feet of water. Suckers from 14 to 18 inches provide a tempting meal for these big eaters. Big Detroit, Pelican, Sallie, Beers, and Many Point will be busy with musky chasers from now until ice up. Our area has become a big draw for fall musky anglers from all over the Midwest. Fall is the time when anglers can have days of multiple musky catches.

The middle of next week through the weekend will be our October full moon period.

That means night fishing for some walleye anglers and some musky anglers. The sunset will be around 6:30, so you can actually do some night fishing this time of the year and also be home by 10 or 11 p.m.

Some walleye trollers will use stick baits as a replacement for the higher wobble shad style baits with the colder water conditions.

Sometimes you have to just play around with changing baits until the fish tell you what they want. Sometimes color patterns matter, sometimes profiles/size matter, sometimes speed matters, and sometimes all become a factor.

A good base to operate from is to focus on the 6 to 12 foot flats, troll baits just above the bottom or weeds at 2.2 to 2.5 mph. Make adjustments from that standard and you will start to contact fish.

They can feed in flurries, so you may have 30-45 minutes of action followed by a slowdown of an hour or two, and then another period of activity. When activity slows in your area, try another similar location and return to the school later to try and pick off a few more cooperators.

Dress warm, use your lights, have a headlight and flashlight in the boat. Trolling at night in the fall is a good time to have a thermos of coffee or hot chocolate along, as well as snacks and a good partner for conversation and sharing the experience.

Still plenty of open water time left, get out and enjoy before we are walking and driving on these lakes.