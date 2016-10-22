Don't be fooled: Cold water doesn't mean lethargic fish

They are extremely comfortable with these water temperatures and can be aggressive biters and fighters. They will chase after reaction baits casted or trolled even until we skim with ice. Even when ice fishing, fish can have fish activity periods with high fish aggression reacting to aggressively jigged baits. Cold fronts and pressure changes have more to do with causing fish to have less aggressive feeding than the water temps.

This time of year, fish will go after bigger baits. If you are live bait rigging, consider increasing hook size for minnows from the typical size two, to a size one or even bigger to increase hooking percentage.

Some fish will still come "unbuttoned," that happens fishing with bigger baits. With bigger minnows on jigs, switching from short shank to long shank and even wide gap jigs can help increase hook-ups. You can go deep in the mouth and come out back behind the eyes, or in the mouth, out the gill and threaded up through the back. Some anglers that stick to the short shank jigs will add a stinger hook to get the short biters.

When the cold front hits, downsize the baits. If live bait rigging, shorten the leader. With the bigger minnows this time of year, a 3-4 foot leader is plenty. In the cold front, you may have more success shortening the leader to 18-24 inches.

With the jigs in the cold front you will not only want to downsize the minnow, but to slow your jigging cadence down as well. A more subtle lift and drop, or even a drag and minimal twitch may work to get the bite. When they are active, they will "step on" the baits. When they are not, all you may feel in some pressure or a light pulse. You may have to pause or wait a few seconds before setting the hook. Live bait rigging you may just feel the minnow get nervous, and when it does, let it sit there, and many times the fish will pick the bait up. When the fish picks the bait up, give it some time, put slight pressure to feel that it is there, and set the hook.

This time of year is also known for fish holding in feeding area for extended periods of time, sometimes for a couple weeks. They may move up or down, or slide from one side of the bar or point to the other, but they will be in the area. Sometimes you can sit on them and wait them out until they become active. If you have several spots that are holding schools, you can jump from one to the other until you contact active fish. Making your milk run several times may add another fish, or two, or three, to the livewell.

Jigging raps, or similar reaction-style baits like the puppet minnow, or the shiver minnow, can be fished vertically with a snap and drop action. Many times you will not feel the bite, but simply feel the weight of the fish when you are snapping the bait again. It takes some getting used to "setting the hook" for some when they go to pick up the bait and feel the weight, they stop or pause, and the fish is lost. When you go to snap and you feel the weight, set the hook. It is important to keep steady pressure on the fish to prevent losing the fish in the fight.

These baits can also be casted and snapped back on the retrieve, or even trolled at up to 1 mile an hour (most common is .4 to .6) and snapped close to bottom. Sometimes they outfish the jigs and rigs, and sometimes they don't. It doesn't usually take long to find out if they are working or not.

The best thing to do this time of year is get out and try the proven fall techniques, practice them, and enjoy the fishing ... and a little catching.

(Laabs runs Brad Laabs' Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)