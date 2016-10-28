The bite is good around the area for walleyes and musky in particular. If history holds true, we should have open water through the second week of November. That is excellent as we can continue to utilize fishing to deal with the insanity and absurdity of this year's presidential election. I look forward to Nov. 9 when most of this craziness will be over. Thank God for fishing!

I left for the Mississippi River (pool 4 at Red Wing) last Thursday and was able to fish Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. I fished here last Wednesday night and docks were still in at all the most active and highly used lakes in the area. I returned Monday night, and headed out for a trip this Wednesday to discover the docks had been removed.

I remember mentioning a couple weeks, ago a reminder to put rubber boots in the truck to be ready for when this occurs ... I didn't pay attention my own advice, and looked clumsy getting into my boat without getting my tennis shoes wet. I reminded myself on the water with a "note to self: Put boots in the truck!"

After the trip, stowing, cleaning fish, getting home, putting things away, plugging the boat in, taking phone calls, and being in a rush to eat my late dinner ... I forgot to put them in, and headed out the next morning without them again!

I was able to take my shoes and socks off, wade in the cold water, dry my feet with a towel in the boat, and slip my socks and shoes back on. The water is cold! It took my feet a little while to warm up. What an idiot I can be sometimes.

Anyway, about the river. The water is extremely high, flowing hard and the jig would disappear in the muddied water about 4-6 inches under the surface. We managed a few fish each day, but the bite was poor compared to the usual fall bite down there. River levels are up 5 feet over normal pool. The water is up to the top of the levee wall in downtown Red Wing.

Many boats were out with the beautiful weather, a few boats did well, but most struggled. When the water comes down and clears up, the bite from the head of the lake to the dam will get very good. By the way, that bite remains an open water bite all year.

I have several friends, very good local anglers with a lot of experience on the Rainy River, who report that bite was below average for this time of year over this last weekend. Many small fish, a mix of good eaters, and only a few big fish was the norm. That bite will also improve on the Rainy River as fish continue to follow shiners into the river from Lake of the Woods.

Your best bet is to stay local for the next week to take advantage of a decent bite in our area. Keep an eye on the weather to make plans for hitting either of the rivers over the next few weeks.

Some anglers start to get excited for the ice season to get here. I like to ice fish, but I like the open water better. It wouldn't bother me if we had another situation like last year. I ice fished on 4-5 inches of ice on Dec. 6 last year on Red Lake, and was on open water with my boat on Dec. 13. A guy just doesn't get to do something like that very many times.

(Laabs runs Brad Laabs Fishing Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)