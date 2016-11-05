This is a busy time of year, with fall sports teams closing out seasons, bird hunting, fishing, and fall projects. The next couple weeks, many will get preoccupied and busy with deer hunting, and that cuts into time for closing out your open water fishing season.

If you haven't winterized your boat, and you aren't going to be using it anymore this season, you have some time yet to get that done.

The easiest way to get that handled for someone with a busy schedule, and to make sure things are done right, is to have one of the area marine mechanics handle it for you. The cost is still one of the good deals out there.

If you are a "do it yourselfer," start a checklist if you don't have one yet. Some of the "must be done" things on the list will include making sure all batteries are charged. Add Stabil or Sea Foam to your gasoline (and run the motor to get the product into the entire fuel system) and if your motor has carburetors, make sure the carbs get fogged.

Change the lower unit oil now. If there is any sign of water in the lower unit, or the oil is gray, you have an issue and you will want to take it to your marine repair. Make sure you refill the lower unit with fresh oil so it is ready to go in the spring.

Four stroke owners will want to change motor oil now. Make sure all compartments are dry, and clean out anything mice would like. Adding a drier sheet can help prevent rodent infestation. Pull your electronics and store them inside for the winter to help extend their life. This is also a good time to make sure trailer bearings are greased and tire pressure is good. Fixing any problems now will save time, money, and headache in the spring.

For those that don't' hunt, or balance fall hunting and fishing, the fall bite is good and will stay good right up until ice. The daylight hours are getting shorter, so trips in the fall tend to be shorter, but still worth the time.

Dress for the weather. Lake accesses are in good shape and water levels are great for this time of year. Make sure you have your boots, as the docks are all out! I hope you still get out on the lake yet this fall, it is beautiful out there.

(Brad Laabs runs Brad Laabs Fishing Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)