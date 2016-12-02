It's December, bring on the ice fishing!

Tuesday fishing in that snowfall was beautiful. The air temperature was 34 degrees, but it was still very pleasant as there was no wind. It also helps when the walleyes are biting, and they were, especially the last hour before sunset.

Monday evening was a few degrees warmer, but felt brutal because of the wind. If you pick your days right you can probably squeeze another open water trip or two in on our local lakes before they turn to ice. Ice will be coming soon. My guess is many of the lakes skimmed over by Dec. 7, and some walkable ice fishing by Saturday, Dec. 10.

There are always some lakes that ice early, especially north of us. Little Detroit is one of the lakes that ices up early and has a good early season ice bite.

Red Lake will have fishable ice very soon and has a tremendous early season walleye ice bite in the 7-9 foot water on the break along the south shore, as well as the break along the east shore from just south of West Winds all the way north of Bar Harbor.

A small access fee gets you on the lake and the local bait shops and resorts are helpful with information. Soon after that action starts, Lake of the Woods will follow. The extra hour of travel from Red can be well worth it, as LOW is one of the premier ice angling destinations in the country.

The south shore loads up with walleyes and saugars in the 15-25 foot water, and you can follow the fish as they transition out to rocks and basin areas as the season progresses. A small access fee is required there also.

These fees on the major lakes like this help with ice road and trail maintenance. They have some resorts and guide services that step up to keep the ice activity going. Locally, most access roads onto lakes are done by local anglers making access for themselves that others benefit from.

This season, if you come in contact with someone stepping up to open up roads, help them out with a few bucks for their time and expense. John Store and his wife Glenda, former owners of Quality Bait and Tackle, used to take on most of the responsibility for the access and roads on Little Detroit without much fanfare or support.

I am not sure who is going to step up and fill that missing role this ice season. John and Glenda, thanks for all the community support, donations, and work you did to support fishing (especially for youth). You are missed. The new owners of Quality are great, and still developing their learning curve ... tough shoes to fill.

Other destination lakes to consider besides Red and LOW for this ice season include, but are not limited to, Devils Lake N.D., Lake Winnibigoshish (Winni), Leech, and Mille Lacs.

Devils is a premiere walleye, perch, and trophy northern ice fishing lake. Many resorts and guides are available if you don't want to risk trying to break the lake down yourself to get on the good bite.

Winni has always been known as a jumbo perch ice destination, but last year was a great walleye producer. It should be again this winter.

Leech is also known for jumbo perch and quality eating size walleyes, and more recently, picture worthy trophy size walleyes.

Mille Lacs will be a solid numbers game this year for walleyes and perch. Most of your walleye action will just be catch and release due to the one fish keep limit.

The ice is coming!

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)