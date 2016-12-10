We have a polar vortex that will keep our daytime highs in the single digits and our overnight lows from 5-10 degrees below zero for at least the next week or two. These conditions will help build significant ice on the lakes of at least an inch a day. If we can get through the next two weeks with this cold, and keep any big snowfall from happening, we are going to have great ice conditions.

As always, we are at the mercy of nature, and forecasts are just that. As we experience far too often, weather can change here in a hurry and can be totally different than what the experts have predicted.

If the weather does continue as forecast, you can be pulling portables out on our lakes with wheelers and/or snowmobiles by the weekend of Dec. 17 , and truck traffic the following Christmas weekend.

We are a little behind schedule, but with this dramatic change in weather and winter coming "in like a Lion," the typically good early ice bite will be happening from now into the new year.

In the past, when we had high winds following the skim-over, the ice surface got polished. The areas that don't have any snow on them can be very slippery, and areas with very little snow cover can be deceivingly slippery under the light layer of snow. Walk carefully, and ice cleats can save you from a painful early season fall.

These strong winds can also create rough ice along shoreline areas (ice gets piled up on windblown shores before the whole lake finally gets iced over). That rough ice can have some weak spots and is not as strong as the good solid clear ice. Just keep that in mind as you start to venture out onto your favorite lake or pond. As always, stay away from current areas, especially during these first couple weeks of ice.

On most of our area lakes during this early ice, you will find a mix of sunfish, perch, some crappie, and of course some northern pike in the 6-to14-foot area, where there are still some green weeds.

Pockets in the weeds can be a gem for concentrated fish. Small bright colored jigs, or jigging spoons (small) tipped with wax worms or small high-action plastic tails will take fish.

Larger minnows will attract the pike (although they will surprise you and bite almost anything at times). Many of the crappies will also be out over some of the deeper water in the lake feeding on bugs. Many times they will also be suspended. They will show up on your locators.

If you located walleyes just before ice up when fall fishing, those fish will still be in the area. A combination of a small jig or hook with a minnow under a bobber a few inches off the bottom on one of your rods, and jigging with high action lures like buckshot rattle spoons, small jigging raps, Swedish pimples, or jigging spoons, etc., tipped with a minnow head can produce.

The fish will let you know what they prefer. The high action lures can help draw them in, but sometimes the subtle baits are the ones that get hit. Look for walleyes to be off sharp breaks, sometimes on the weed edge at the top of the drop, sometimes at the bottom. In 16 to 22 feet of water is a good range to check out the early ice on many of our area lakes.

Good luck, make good decisions, and stay safe.

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)