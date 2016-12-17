Lakes are making ice fast, but no trucks for another week

The lakes are not ready for any large permanent houses yet, either. Stick to portables or small, light, skid or single-axle houses until next weekend.

Do not crowd in on any one area, stay spread out. Check new areas with an ice chisel and stay away from areas with currents or moving water. Also, avoid shallow saddles between bodies of water or shallow neck down areas. Ice can go from 6-7 inches to 2 inches in a hurry in these areas. Do not cross any pressure ridges without first checking the ice in the ridge and transition areas multiple feet on each side of the ridge.

When you head out on the ice, it is wise to have a partner. Let someone know where you are going and when. Take your cell phone. The new smart phones are not only good for making calls, but you can get a Navionics app that has lake contour mapping. Rope and or tow strap is a must. Shovel and an ice chisel are always happy and can get you out of a jam on the ice. Even sleds and wheelers can get stuck.

When it comes time for the vehicles, make sure you have proper clothing. The number of times people are just going to jump out to their house for a couple hours and never consider conditions is too many to count. You think you are just going from your warm car to your warm fish house and back, but it only takes one time to become dangerous, or life changing for you or your family. Make good decisions and treat our winter and the ice with respect.

I have a good news and a bad news deal for the first week of the early ice season.

The bad news is, I am missing this first week and am depending on some others for accurate reporting. The good news of the situation is, that I am missing the early ice bite due to Mary and I caring for our 3-month-old granddaughter down in the Twin Cities.

Many of the very early ice reports have been mixed. The feedback I have received is that the sunfish, crappie, and perch bite has been better than the walleye bite this first week of the ice season.

Many of the lakes are still cloudy due to the heavy wind of several days before lakes skimmed over. I would look for the lakes to settle out in the next week or so, and the bite to improve when it does. Many times the best walleye bite activity will happen around sunrise and the following hour, and the last hour before sunset until dark:30 or so.

Christmas week and weekend through the middle of January should be prime bite time for all game species roaming our area lakes. It is looking like truck traffic will be available on Red Lake by Christmas or a couple days before, and the way things are progressing at Lake of the Woods, trucks and houses should be on the lake by the New Year

Many times those lakes are significantly ahead of us for the ice season, but not this year. The Devils Lake, N.D., area is way ahead of us for ice, but they also have way more snow than we do. As always, check for local up-to-date reports for the area you are fishing, as ice conditions can change due to weather and snow loads.

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)