Even though the ice has been available, the brutal polar vortex limited the number of anglers that have been out until the first part of the week, when the weather finally broke. With the break in the weather, the fishing reports have improved. It looks like small vehicles (like Subaru types) or small pickups (S10 type) for the next week, and full-size trucks by New Year's is the prudent approach to ice in our area at this point.

With the high winds before ice up, the lakes have had poor visibility. The last couple weeks have helped the suspended particles in the lakes settle to the bottom, and many of the lakes have cleared significantly. The better visibility will help improve the bite, especially for panfish.

Some of the rough ice areas along the shorelines (especially the south and east shores) that was also created by the wind stacking up some of the early skim ice, will be helped by some snow cover to create smoother lake access.

Now would be a good time to get out for some local fishing action as the next three weeks should be some of the best ice action we will have all season.

The slow start at Red Lake is over and that bite is going, and the reports from Lake of the Woods indicate the south shore area is doing very well for walleyes and sauger.

Mille Lacs Lake has also reported excellent walleye fishing, if you don't mind just catching and releasing. Big jumbo perch are also reported to be on the bite there. Leech and Winni have both also had slow starts, but by next week you can count on good reports from those lakes, as ice improves and they settle out too.

If you find yourself fishing in some of the stained water still, there are a couple things you can do to help turn the odds in your favor. One consideration is color. Go to bright colored jigs, jigging spoons, or hooks. Glow also becomes an excellent choice for increasing your baits visibility in low light conditions.

It can also help by going to a bigger profile lure-bait (except in cold front conditions, then downsize), this can make it easier for fish to locate your offering.

Spoons that flash, or spoons or jigs that have rattles, can also help in stained water conditions. The noise, vibration, and flash, help call attention to your bait.

The last consideration is the drop rate of the lure or jig. In stained water it can help to be aggressive with jigging for a few snaps followed by a pause, a lift and a lowering of the bait. Then repeat, and change up your cadence.

Some spoons also have a slower fall rate after and aggressive snap and should get some consideration in these conditions. Changing cadence can help "call fish" in versus the typical teasing-type jig motion.

As always, the dead rod close by with the more subtle presentation may be the one that takes the hit once they find you. If you are fishing with a partner, each try something different and keep changing until the fish tell you what they like. Every day can be different.

Enjoy your fishing during this holiday season!

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)