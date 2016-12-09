Seitz to graduate from NSU in Aberdeen Saturday

Seitz will receive her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the Millicent Atkins School of Education, in a ceremony set to begin at 10:30 a.m. inside the NSU Johnson Fine Arts Center.

Delivering the commencement address will be Dr. Anthony Wachs, assistant professor of communication studies and Northern's 2016 Outstanding Faculty Award winner. Student speaker will be 2016-17 NSU Student Association President Corey Klatt.