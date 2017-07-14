Motorcyclist badly hurt after hitting deer in Becker County

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, on U.S. Highway 10 near Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes.

The patrol said Charles Francis Willette, of Lake Park, Minn., was westbound when three deer ran across the highway. The motorcycle collided with one deer, and both the motorcycle and deer went into the north ditch.

The patrol said Willette was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital to be treated for his for injuries.