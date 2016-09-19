FOOTBALL: Mahnomen stays hot in home opener

Mahnomen opened up a 37-0 lead and cruised to the Indians’ second blowout victory in the past fortnight defeating Lake Park-Audubon 44-6 Friday night in the week three home opener.

“It was another good team win,” Mahnomen head coach John Clark, Jr. said. “I thought we played with a little extra energy in our home opener. Our offense was rolling for most of the night. We were able to make some big plays in both the run game and passing game. The best part about that is the fact that several different players were involved in making those plays.”

Mahnomen owned the line of scrimmage and shut down the Wing-T offense of the Raiders indicated by a wide margin in total yards: 474 for Mahnomen, 154 for LP-A.

Hawk LaFriniere was back and he made several outstanding plays. He is a player to watch as he has the quickness to turn simple plays into big gains.

Mahnomen used five ball carriers in the game led by Mitch Foss with 89 yards on 10 carries. He opened the scoring on a one-yard run at 9:05 of the first quarter.

Quarterback Jon Starkey had a terrific game throwing the ball and running the offense. He was 6-8 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns. His first scoring pass went to Brian Schoenborn from 15 yards out to put the Indians up 24-0 in the final minute of the first half.

Starkey hit Hawk Lafriniere on a 78-yard bomb at 3:26 of the third quarter to go up 37-0.

Izaiah Asher capped the scoring on another big play for Mahnomen scoring on a 53-yard run to answer the only touchdown for the Raiders scored by Will James on a one-yard run.

Asher and Starkey both had key interceptions in the game.

Mahnomen fumbled the ball away three times, but LP-A could not capitalize and matched the Indians with three giveaways in the game.

“We did fumble quite a few times and committed too many penalties but overall I feel we improved as a team,” said Clark, Jr. “Defensively, we were solid throughout the night. I thought we did a good job of stopping their run most of the night. We gave up some passing plays but we seemed to be in the right position.”

Lafriniere had three receptions for 128 yards to lead the Indians’ offense.

Mahnomen (2-1) travels to Fosston (2-1) Friday, Sept. 23. LP-A (1-2) hosts Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (0-3).

After opening the season with a loss at Pillager, Mahnomen has outscored their opponents 89-12 in the past two games.

LPA 0 0 0 6 — 6

MAH 12 12 13 7 — 44

First quarter

MAH - Mitch Foss 1 run (run failed)

MAH - Hawk LaFriniere 12 run (run failed)

Second quarter

MAH - Jon Starkey 1 run (kick failed)

MAH - Starkey 15 pass to Brian Schoenborn (run failed)

Third quarter

MAH - Hawk LaFriniere 3 run (run failed)

MAH - Starkey 78 pass to LaFriniere (Schoenborn kick)

Fourth quarter

LPA - Will James 1 run (run failed)

MAH - Izaiah Asher 53 run (Schoenborn kick)