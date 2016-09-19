FOOTBALL: Bombers blow out Clearbrook-Gonvick

The no. 4-ranked, 9-man Waubun Bombers blew out Clearbrook-Gonvick 46-6 Friday night on the road to improve to 3-0 this season.

Waubun scored 34 points in the first half to leave little doubt about the outcome up 34-6 at halftime.

Senior quarterback Peyton Syverson had his best game of the year rushing 19 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Bomber offense to 515 total yards in the game. Syverson also three for a touchdown completing five of seven passes for 64 yards.

Syverson scored three different ways in the game opening the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run for the only points in the first quarter.

Parker Syverson threw a 25-yard pass to Peyton Syverson for a 14-0 lead at 11:30 of the second quarter, followed by a Peyton Syverson 68-yard touchdown run at 7:47.

Parker Syverson threw a second touchdown pass at 3:11 hitting Sam Rothschadl from 17-yards out for a 26-0 lead. Parker Syverson threw only two passes in the game, for 42 yards, both for touchdowns.

Tristan Bakke scored at the two-minute mark from the five for the only points of the game for Clearbrook-Gonvick.

Peyton Syverson completed a five-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Makey in the third quarter and Tanner Lefebvre closed out the scoring at 2:17 of the fourth quarter for the 46-6 final.

The Bears fall to 1-2 overall. Waubun returns home to face undefeated Ada-Borup (3-0) in the section and conference opener for both schools Friday, Sept. 23.

WAU 7 27 6 6 — 46

C-G 0 6 0 0 — 6

First quarter

WAU Peyton Syverson 16 run (Makey kick)

Second quarter

WAU Parker Syverson 25 pass to Peyton Syverson (Makey kick)

WAU Peyton Syverson 68 run (kick failed)

WAU Parker Syverson 17 pass to Sam Rothschadl (kick failed)

C-G Tristan Bakke 5 run (run failed)

WAU Peyton Syverson 4 run (Peyton Syverson pass Hunter Cukla)

Third quarter

WAU Peyton Syverson 5 pass to Dayton Makey (Makey kick)

Fourth quarter

WAU Tanner Lefebvre 14 run (kick failed)