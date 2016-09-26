Bombers outlast Cougars in state-ranked battle

Zach Pelzman (23) is wrapped up by Hunter Cukla on a hit that forced a turnover. Also pictured Mason Bartos (2), Sam Rothschadl (8) and Treston Spalla (32). Jason Groth/Forum News Service

Friday night’s meeting in Waubun between the no. 4, 9-man Bombers and no. 9 Ada-Borup had the probability of being a shootout, but the Waubun defense took care of that combined with Peyton Syverson and Mason Bartos rushing for more than 100 yards each in a 27-6 victory in District 9 West Division football.

“They got a couple long passes on us, other than that we shut them down pretty good,” Bomber head coach Paul Clark said. “It wasn't dominance like the Stephen-Argyle game, but our defense is playing so well right now and playing fast.”

The teams traded scores late in the first quarter. Peyton Syverson rushed from 14 yards out and Dayton Makey gave the Bombers a 7-0 lead.

Bryce Nitschke returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards, but Grant Arends extra point kick was no good for a 7-6 deficit.

Waubun scored again on the final play of the quarter when Parker Syverson threw to Peyton Syverson at midfield. Peyton Syverson diced up the Cougar second level and secondary for a highlight reel, winding 415-yard touchdown. Makey was good again for a 14-6 lead that held through a scoreless second quarter to halftime.

Both teams had to adjust on the fly after coming into the game with matching 3-0 records. Ada-Borup came to Waubun averaging 45.3 points scored per game through the first three weeks and had allowed an average of 17.6. Waubun entered the game scoring 37.6 ppg, but more importantly, holding their opponents to single digits (9.0 ppg).

“They did take us out of our rhythm,” said Clark. “It wasn't up and down the field like some of the games we've had.”

Waubun squandered three scoring chances in the game fumbling twice going into the red zone and a missed field goal before the half.

Peyton Syverson and Bartos added touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ice the victory: Syverson scored from 51 yards out; Bartos plunged in from the five for the 27-6 final.

Bartos shined on defense as well, along with Syverson, who had two interceptions.

With the six points allowed, Waubun drops it’s points allowed average to eight points per game.

The Bombers knew we Syverson at the helm they would be tough to stop offensively, but the inspired defensive play was not assured going into the season.

“We were hoping,” said Clark. “Being so small, you never know if teams get momentum on you and get their big bodies on us; we're kind of little. Our guys are playing with such confidence and such speed, if the running back gets by the defensive line, Mason Bartos is having a great year reading everything perfectly, and is always in the right spot. Sam Rothschadl is one of the best outside linebackers I've ever seen.”

Rothschadl, Makey, Bartos, Jayden Heisler, Hunter Cukla and Jeffrey Cukla all starred for the Bomber defenders in week four.

Bartos’ contributions are impressive in that he makes up in attitude and toughness, what he is missing stature at 140 pounds.

“He's the toughest 140 pounds you'll ever see,” said Clark. “Don't tell him he's little. He's a little bulldog.”

Bartos put the time in the weight room to be tougher, and trained with Waubun stand-out and MSUM recruit Darius Woods-Steichen last season.

“He has that mentality of ‘I'm tougher than you. I'm going to win this.’”, said Clark.

Bartos figured into the offensive scheme as Clark expressed how defenders were arm tackling Bartos trying to interrupt Syverson’s read and get their hands on the elusive quarterback.

“If we can run through that we can have a lot of success,” said Clark.

Both runners made the most of the game plan. Bartos rushed 11 times for 149 yards and a score; Syverson had 185 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns to go with 45 yards receiving and a touchdown on one catch.

Makey rushed for 52 yards on six carries.

Waubun put up 449 total yards to 267 from Ada-Borup. The Bombers averaged more than 10 yards per play and had a huge disparity in rushing yards 404-107.

Cougar quarterback was able to pass on the Bombers completing 10 of 16 throws for 160 yards, but two of his misses went into the hands of Peyton Syverson.

Waubun improves to 4-0 and will likely stay at no. 4 in the nine-man state rankings after all of the top four teams won convincingly Friday.

No. 1 and three-time defending champion Grand Meadow defeated Lyle Pacelli 78-22 to remain undefeated. No. 2 Spring Grove (4-0) whipped LeRoy-Ostrander 52-14 at home and no. 3 Cleveland (4-0) shutout Madelia on the road 63-0.

“We're very proud of our 4-0 record,” said Clark. “I don't think there are many teams that could make it through our schedule 4-0.”

The combined record of Waubun’s first four opponents Stephen-Argyle, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Kittson County Central and Ada-Borup is 11-5. Take away the four combined losses to Waubun and those teams have only lost one other game.

“We’re trying to maintain that balance between being 4-0 and understanding that it is only week four,” said Clark. “It's fun, enjoy it and let's be 4-0 in the playoffs.”

Waubun faces Norman County West (1-3) in Halstad Friday night. The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season over Cass Lake-Bena 36-6. NCW had three similar opponents to start the season losing to Stephen-Argyle, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Kittson County Central.

“They're a scary team because they're huge,” said Clark. “Their scores haven't shown it, but they’re a big, physical team. They're 1-3 but I know they're tougher than that.”

A-B 6 0 0 0 — 6

WAU 14 0 0 13 — 27

Scoring:

First Quarter:

WAU Peyton Syverson 14 run (Dayton Makey kick)

A-B Bryce Nitschke 90 return (kick failed)

WAU Parker Syverson 45 pass to Peyton Syverson (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter:

WAU Peyton Syverson 51 run (Makey kick)

WAU Mason Bartos 5 run (kick failed)