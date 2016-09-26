FOOTBALL: Mahnomen defense solid in shutout at Fosston

Mahnomen’s defense recorded the first shutout of the season in a 34-0 victory over the Greyhounds in Fosston Friday night.

“Our defense saved the day,” head coach John Clark, Jr., said. “Our defense played very good for most of the game. Early in the game our offense struggled with penalties and turnovers, which gave Fosston excellent field position for most of the first half. Fortunately, our defense came up big and got us out of those bad situations.”

Fosston failed to move the ball in either half and were held to only 72 yards of total offense.

The Indians’ offense got into high gear in a 22-point second quarter to put the game away by halftime.

Mitch Foss led Mahnomen on both sides of the ball with a team-high five tackles, two solos and six assists to go with an interception early in the second half. On offense, Foss rushed 13 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, his first a 53-yard scamper to put Mahnomen up 14-0 after Brian Schoenborn’s two-point run conversion at the three-minute mark.

Jon Starkey opened the scoring with a one-yard run on the opening play of the second quarter.

Schoenborn hit Logan Kettner on a five-yard scoring pass with five second remaining in the half. Kettner had four grabs for 40 yards in the game.

“We kind of flipped the script in the second half as our defense forced a couple of turnovers and gave us great field position,” said Clark, Jr.

Schoenborn rushed for a two-yard touchdown at 9:51 of the third quarter and Foss capped his big day with the final Mahnomen touchdown from three yards out at 9:30 of the fourth quarter.

Mahnomen put up 342 yards of total offense, 285 of it on the ground.

Schoenborn just missed recording the century mark gaining 99 yards on 24 carries and was 5-8 passing for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Fosston quarterback Brett Sundquist tried 13 pass attempts, completing only two for five yards and one interception.

While the Indians put up 34 points finding the end zone five times, there is still plenty of room to improve on that side of the ball.

“Offensively, we were like the weather, very sloppy,” Clark, Jr. said. “We're a little disappointed in the offense as we had shown good improvement the prior two weeks. We just seemed to be off a bit all night. Penalties, turnovers, missed assignments all led to a sloppy performance. We did make enough plays to get into the end zone a few times but we need to be more consistent and disciplined the rest of the season. We're still making too many silly mistakes this far into the season on offense.”

Mahnomen has reeled off three straight victories since a disappointing 24-6 loss at Pillager to open the season. Since, the Indians defense has allowed 12 points in the three wins and have only played one game at home.

The Indians face Red Lake County (1-3) in Mahnomen Friday, Sept. 30. The Rebels handed Polk County West their first loss of the season Friday 24-12 at home. The Thunder (3-1) came into the game averaging 47 points per game and were undefeated.

MAH 0 22 6 6 — 34

FOS 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring:

Second Quarter:

MAH - Jon Starkey 1 run (pass failed)

MAH - Mitch Foss 53 run (Brian Schoenborn run)

MAH - Brian Schoenborn 5 pass to Logan Kettner (Foss run)

Third Quarter:

MAH Brian Schoenborn 2 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter:

MAH - Miitch Foss 3 run (run failed)