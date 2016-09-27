COLA to host Homecoming games Thursday

This year's Homecoming football game marks the one-year anniversary of the Circle of Life Academy's inaugural game that ended in a big victory last season. Robert Williams/Tribune

The Wally Ann Warren Memorial 2016 Homecoming for the Circle of Life Academy will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 in White Earth, Minn.

The Lady Warriors volleyball team will take on Nay Ah Shing School (Onamia, Minn.) at 4 p.m., in the school gymnasium.

The Warrior football team will play the Bug-Nay-Ge-Shig School (Cass Lake, Minn.) at 6:30 p.m., on the COLA football field.

Last season’s Homecoming game marked the first-ever football game for the school. The Warriors defeated Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig 36-8 and were led by Tyler Parisian’s 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Concessions will be available at both games, along with a hat and T-shirt sale.