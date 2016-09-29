Middle schoolers revive Chess Club

Connor Zamzo (clockwise, top left), Jack Turner, Reed Henderson, and Spencer Bergman stretch their brains with a game of chess after classes Thursday. Robert Williams/Tribune

At the behest of sixth-grader Zach Carlson, the Chess Club has been revived at the Detroit Lakes Middle School.

The club was started Wednesday, Sept. 28 and is looking for more players.

The Chess Club has a humorous and somewhat auspicious history at the Middle School dating back to when there was a specific chess area in the media center that became a hotbed for heated battles and the occasional trip to the office where players would visit with the principal after games created a few flared tempers, according to Principal Mike Suckert.

Thursday's action, however, was all smiles and some consternation from players debating the next move.

The club meets Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. in Mr. Zamzo’s room.

Carlson was unavailable for the photo due to cross country practice.