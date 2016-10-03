FOOTBALL: No. 3 Waubun remains unbeaten

Waubun put up their most points in a game this season blowing out Norman County West in Halstad 54-12 Friday night.

The No. 3-ranked Bombers are the top scoring team in District 9-West football averaging 38.8 points per game and only Nevis (41.6) is scoring more in Section 6. Both teams are the lone remaining undefeated clubs in the section, while Waubun and Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal are tied atop the District standings at 2-0.

Waubun scored 46 unanswered points to run away from Norman County West getting touchdowns from six different players before the Panthers got on the board late in the third quarter.

Sam Rothschadl and Mason Bartos scored the opening two touchdowns in the first quarter. The duo hooked up for an 89-yard touchown reception by Rothschadl to get the Bombers on the board.

Parker Syverson and Peyton Syverson added second quarter scores. Tayvis Zima, Dayton Makey and Dion Makey found the end zone in a 19-point third quarter.

Freshman Ethan Lefebvre completed the scoring with a 22-yard run with 4:50 to play.

The Bombers put up 475 yards of offense, 330 rushing and 145 passing. Peyton Syverson was 7-7 for 56 yards and Bartos kept the perfect streak going hitting on two pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown to Rothschadl to start the Bomber scoring spree.

Peyton Syverson led all rushers with 116 yards on 10 carries.

Steele Armstrong hit the century mark for the Panthers carrying the ball 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Rothschadl was the top receiver with 99 yards on three catches and a score.

Waubun ate up big chunks of turf averaging 16.1 yards per pass play and 9.7 yards per rushing attempt. The offense did not turn the ball over, while the Bomber defense forced two miscues with the ball from the Panthers. Bartos led the defensive charge with a team-high eight tackles.

The 5-0 Bombers remain on the road this coming Friday at Cass Lake-Bena (0-5), before finishing the regular season with a pair of home dates against NCE/UH (3-2) Friday, Oct. 14 and Win-E-Mac (1-4) Wednesday, Oct. 19.

WAU 14 13 19 8 — 54

NCW 0 0 6 6 — 12

First quarter

WAU - Mason Bartos 89 pass to Sam Rothschadl (Dayton Makey kick)

WAU - Mason Bartos 4 run (Dayton Makey kick)

Second quarter

WAU - Parker Syverson 55 run (Dayton Makey kick)

WAU - Peyton Syverson 47 run (Dayton Makey kick)

Third quarter

WAU - Tayvis Zima 22 run (kick failed)

WAU - Dayton Makey 43 run (Dayton Makey kick)

WAU - Dion Makey 2 run (kick failed)

NCW - Steele Armstrong 35 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

NCW - Miguel Garcia 42 pass to Mason Depoppe (pass failed)

WAU - Ethan Lefebvre 22 run (William Bly run)