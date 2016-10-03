FOOTBALL: Mahnomen wins fourth straight game

Brian Schoenborn opened the scoring with a pair of touchdown runs to put Red Lake County Central away early in a 44-8 home victory for Mahnomen Friday night.

The Indians got moving in the second quarter after holding a 7-0 lead after the first 12 minutes.

“We started slowly again on offense,” head coach John Clark, Jr. said. “That's kind of been our pattern so far this season. We start slow and then make a furious rally before halftime. Our offense is scoring points but we aren't hitting on all cylinders just yet. We are relying too much on big plays and not showing the consistency we need at this juncture in the season. Our offensive line plays well at times, but hasn't quite put it all together as a group, something we will work hard to improve upon.”

Mitch Foss added a 59-yard touchdown run and Schoenborn hit Craige Brown on a 67-yard pass to put the Indians up comfortably 30-0 at halftime.

Foss added the lone third quarter score and Dan Snetsinger plunged in from the one-yard line to complete 44 unanswered points.

Brandon Klipping spoiled the Mahnomen shutout with 11 seconds to play on a 11-yard pass to Ethan Vettleson.

The Indians defense was stingy allowing only 133 yards of total offense on 50 Red Lake plays (2.7 yards per play).

“Our defense was top notch,” Clark, Jr. said. “We did a great job of playing discipline on defense and making plays. Our defense has shown improvement each week, which is exciting to see. Our run defense has been very impressive with lots of kids contributing. We still need to shore up our pass defense a bit but that has improved, as well. I thought our captains, Mitch Foss, Brian Schoenborn, Charlie Coleman, and Jerell Londo all had strong games on both sides of the ball."

Foss and Schoenborn both eclipsed 100 yards rushing, 154 on 14 carries for Foss, while Schoenborn was 11-115. Both averaged over 10 yards per carry. Izaiah Asher was close picking up 9.8 yards per rush gaining 39 yards on four carries.

Foss was the team leader defensively with 6.5 tackles.

The Indians had one major loss when Hawk Lafriniere left the game with a broken foot during the game. Lafriniere has been a spark plug for Mahnomen, according to Clark.

“That is a big blow to our team,” he said.

Mahnomen has won four consecutive games averaging 41.75 points per game after opening the season with a 24-6 loss at Pillager.

The Indians are undefeated in District Northwest Red play at 4-0, alone atop the standings, while Mahnomen is alone on top of Section 8A at 3-0.

Mahnomen travels to Badger this Friday, Oct. 7 to face winless BGMR (0-5) and return home for the final two games of the regular season against 0-5 New York Mills Friday, Oct. 14 and Polk County West Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The Indians were just outside of last week’s top 10 state rankings in 12th position. Nine of the top 10 won, while No. 9 Adrian lost to Canby 34-12.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was ahead of Mahnomen last week and defeated New York Mills 24-3 at home. The Wolves are undefeated (5-0) and will likely slip into the 10th position in Wednesday’s rankings.

RLC 0 0 0 8 — 8

MAH 8 22 7 7 — 44

MAH - Brian Schoenborn 4 run (Hawk LaFriniere run)

Second quarter

MAH - Brian Schoenborn 42 run (Mitch Foss run)

MAH - Mitch Foss 59 run (kick failed)

MAH - Brian Schoenborn 67 pass to Craige Brown (Brian

Schoenborn run)

Third quarter

MAH - Mitch Foss 11 run (Schoenborn kick)

Fourth quarter

MAH - Dan Snetsinger 1 run (Schoenborn kick)

RLC - Brandon Klipping 11 pass Ethan Vettleson (Dylan Gustafson run)