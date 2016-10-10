Thielen turning heads for Vikings

When the Minnesota Vikings picked wide receiver Laquon Treadwell in the first round of the draft last spring, more than one person envisioned the end of one of the team's feel-good stories.

Adam Thielen is a small-town northern Minnesota kid who played college football at Division II Minnesota State, in Mankato, where the Vikings hold training camp. Undrafted out of college, Thielen was a Vikings practice squad player for a season, then caught eight passes as a rookie in 2014 and a dozen last season, getting most of his playing time on special teams. He's the kind of player many expected to be expendable with a hot name like Treadwell in camp.

But after five weeks, the Treadwell has yet to catch a pass for the undefeated Vikings, while Thielen is turning heads, especially with Minnesota's top pass-catcher -- Stefon Diggs -- out with a groin injury on Sunday. Thielen had his first career 100-yard receiving game as a pro, catching seven passes from Sam Bradford for 127 yards. The biggest catch came early, when he hauled in a 36-yard bomb and sailed down the sideline to give Minnesota an early 7-0 lead. It showed the kind of fight that's allowed him to stay on a NFL roster and thrive despite some high-priced competition.

"Adam's a tough, competitive guy," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "When he gets the opportunities, he makes plays. ...He's kind of the ultimate, typical Vikings, guys who are going in and fighting."

Thielen was quick to deflect the credit to Bradford, who has clicked with his receivers and has played close to mistake-free football since joining the Vikings at the end of training camp.

"I think from the first day he came in, just the way that he practices and stays after it and is locked in," Thielen said. "It's pretty easy to get comfortable with a guy like that and a guy that just trusts whoever is in there, and a guy that trusts whoever is open will make the play."

The Vikings expect Diggs back after the bye week, adding to their depth at wide receiver. And after Sunday, they know if Thielen cannot play for whatever reason, they've still got a first-round draft pick on the bench, ready to go at any time.

Thielen has proven he is ready to go and is also of the mindset that he can move past being just a feel good story.

“I think so, I’m just playing football and that’s what I love to do,” he said. “I just want to play to the best of my ability.”