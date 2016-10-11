FOOTBALL: Mahnomen wins fifth straight game

Mahnomen won for the fifth time in six football games Friday night defeating Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 36-14 on the road.

“It was kind of a blah performance by our team,” head coach John Clark, Jr., said. “We just seemed to be a step slow and a little off all night for some reason. Offensively, we would move the ball well and then shoot ourselves in the foot with a silly mistake. Defensively, was pretty much the same story, play great at times but then get out of position and give up big chunks of yards.”

Brian Schoenborn rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half to give the Indians a 14-6 advantage at the break.

Mitch Foss got loose in the second half with touchdown runs of eight, five and 65 yards to put the game away.

The Gators added a score from Logan Anderson in the final two minutes for the 36-14 final.

“I thought BGMR played with much more spirit and hunger than we did for most of the night,” said Clark, Jr. “The bad news is we didn't play very well; the good news is we won the game and have room for lots of improvement.”

Mahnomen put up 446 yards of total offense, 355 of that on the ground, led by a big night from Foss with 187 yards on 29 carries.

Mahnomen (5-1) will face New York Mills (1-5) at home. The Eagles are coming off their first win of the season defeating Blackduck 12-0 at home.

MAH 7 7 6 16 — 36

BGM 0 6 0 8 — 14

First quarter

MAH - Brian Schoenborn 8 run (Schoenborn kick)

Second quarter

MAH - Schoenborn 1 run (Schoenborn kick)

BGM - Tyler Isane 3 pass to Tanner Foss (kick failed)

Third quarter

MAH - Mitch Foss 8 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

MAH - Foss 5 run (Schoenborn pass to Jon Starkey)

MAH - Foss 65 run (Foss run)

BGM - Logan Anderson 47 run (Isane pass to T. Foss)