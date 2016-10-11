Waubun keeps rolling in 9-man football

The Waubun Bombers own the top ranking in the QRF and hold the no. 3 ranking behind defending champions Grand Meadow and Spring Grove. Friday, the Bombers continued to beat up on opponents in a 40-8 road victory over Cass Lake-Bena.

The Bombers scored unanswered until the fourth quarter leading 33-0 at halfime.

Peyton Syverson scored on a 33-yard run and thew to Tayvis Zima for a 58-yard score for a 14-0 lead. Parker Syverson hit Dayton Makey from 15 yards for a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Lineman Hunter Cukla got into the action scoring on a six-yard run and Parker Syverson and Makey teamed up again on a 53-yard passing play in the final minute of the half.

William Bly added an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter.

David Foster had the lone score for the home team on a nine yard run late in the third quarter.

Waubun (6-0) is 3-0 in the District 9 West play and 3-0 against Section 6 opponents, atop both of the standings.

In QRF rankings, section rivals Nevis are 6-0 and ranked No. 2. Nevis is the only team scoring more points per game than Waubun in the section with 43.7 to the Bombers’ 39.0. The teams are similar in points per game allowed. Nevis is giving up 7.7 points per game to 8.8 for Waubun.

Waubun is tied with Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (3-0, 4-2) atop the District standings. The two teams meet in Waubun Friday night at 7 p.m.

WAU 20 13 7 0 — 40

CLB 0 0 8 0 — 8

First quarter

WAU - Peyton Syverson 33 run (Makey kick)

WAU - Peyton Syverson 58 pass to Tayvis Zima (Makey kick)

WAU - Parker Syverson 15 pass Makey (kick failed)

Second quarter

WAU - Hunter Cukla 6 run (Makey kick)

WAU - Parker Syverson 53 pass to Makey (kick failed)

Third quarter

WAU - William Bly INT return (Makey kick)

CLB - David Foster 9 run (Foster run)