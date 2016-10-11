Skate Like a Girl Day Oct. 15

The Detroit Lakes Youth Hockey Association is offering Skate Like a Girl Day Saturday, Oct. 15 on the main rink at Kent Freeman Arena for elementary and middle school girls to have an introductory session of hockey.

Skates and equipment will be available.

"We just want them to come give hockey a try and we'll make it fun," said Laker girls head coach Gretchen Norby.

Members of the Laker girls hockey team and other area hockey players will be there to assist new skaters and coaches will be there to aid with fundamentals and some off-ice activities with hot chocolate and face painting.

Detroit Lakes, along with other area schools, have seen a drop in participation in girls hockey and Skate Like a Girl Day is being offered to allow new players to get a feel for the fun of the sport.

"I think the hockey association has done a good job to make it affordable," said Norby. "Plus, first-year players skate for free. That's why we're trying to encourage girls to come out and give it a shot."

The first 20 girls will get a bag of free goodies and registration for the hockey program will also be available.

The program was created by a group of parents who have spearheaded the push to get more girls involved.

The DL girls program has brought back the U-15 program to go along with the varsity and junior varsity teams. There is a drop-off in participation numbers below U-15 in Mites as there are plenty options for girls' sports during the winter season.

Skate Like a Girl will be held on rink one at Kent Freeman Arena from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. For more information visit the youth hockey association website at " target="_blank">www.dlyouthhockey.com/